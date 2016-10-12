Crime 10/12

Car Prowl

On Sunday, Sept. 25, students reported that their car was prowled.

Theft

On Sunday, Sept. 25, a safety officer investigated suspicious activity at Mailing and Copying Services and recovered stolen property.

Fire

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Office of Safety and Security was alerted by a fire alarm from Ashton Hall. Security officers responded and found smoke and ashes from burning material. The Seattle Fire Department responded to verify that the fire was out.

Harassment

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, an unknown person followed joggers to an off-campus location.

Malicious Mischief/Vandalism

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, a student called to report damage to his vehicle in the Dravus lot.

Assault

On Saturday, Oct. 1, two unknown suspects assaulted another individual near the 35 W Cremona apartments.

Theft

On Saturday, Oct. 8 theft off of a bicycle was reported at Otto Miller Hall.

The Crime at SPU report is compiled weekly by the News Editor Monica Veles from information provided by the Seattle Pacific Office of Safety and Security. To report a crime, dial the Emergency Hotline at 206-281-2911.