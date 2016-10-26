Created in God’s image

Lisa Sharon Harper went on a journey 13 years ago that changed how she understood the image of God and the good news of the Gospel.

Along with two dozen other people, Harper retraced the Cherokee Trail of Tears that her ancestors had journeyed.

Among other stops on this adventure, the team ended up at the Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.

There, Harper saw a letter written to black people in Montgomery during the bus boycott. The letter ran in a local newspaper as an ad purchased by the White Citizen’s Council, a network of white upremist organizations in the U.S. The letter voiced the WCC’s frustration at all the violence.

Harper was confused.

“What was violent about not riding a bus?” Harper said during chapel at Seattle Pacific University on Tuesday morning.

It was not until later during that visit in the museum that she came to understand.

“The reason why it was violent was because they were losing 3,000 fares per day,” she said. “That bus company almost went under, and that bus company was a pillar of the economic structure of Montgomery.

“So it was not violent to bomb a home,” Harper said. “It was not violent to lynch somebody. It was violent to not ride the bus.”

The crowded sanctuary at First Free Methodist Church was silent.

Coming to the end of that journey, Harper had been prepared to tell her ancestors, ones who had walked the Trail of Tears, the full understanding of the Gospel as she knew it.

“God has a wonderful plan for your life. But you are sinful and therefore separated from God,” Harper recalled what she had planned to say. “All you need to do is to believe that Jesus Christ died to pay the penalty for your sin and you get to go to heaven.”

But when she began to really think about it, she discovered that she was wrong. Preaching that message would not have encouraged her ancestors or been good news for them.

She realized that “that understanding of the Gospel was vacuous.”

Instead, this journey brought Harper to a new understanding of the real good news of Jesus.

“There was a confrontation of kingdoms,” she said. “[Jesus Christ] has come to set the image of God free on earth from the powers … that would crush and limit the image of God through limiting the capacity of people to exercise to believe.”

Harper sees Jesus as setting the image of God free because of the lie that Western society has embraced.

According to Harper, Western Christians see only some people as created in the image of God. If others become “like us,” Harper said, then they will “be created in the image of God.”

This doesn’t work for Harper, who wonders why some people feel they are above others in their image of God.

“Some people were created by God with the call and the divine capacity to rule, and others were created to be ruled. That’s the lie,” Harper said.

Concluding her time in chapel, Harper had brought up the upcoming election and how this lie that Western society has accepted is playing out.

For Washington state voters, photo ID is required to vote at polls. This oppresses those who cannot afford such an ID.

Harper believes that everyone’s vote should count and that this oppression is too real.

Fifth-year Taylor Johnson only came to chapel to see friends sing in the choir but she left learning much more.

The voter oppression that exists was not something Johnson was familiar with and leaving FFMC she was wrestling with the fact that this “ensures the poor don’t vote.”

But Harper sees hope even in today’s injustices. The good news is Jesus, according to Harper. A lie can be forsaken and renounced, which is the good news that Christians have today.

Sophomore Sonya Herrera-Perez left chapel with this still on her mind.

“Honestly I think the big motif of today was to accept everyone and not judge,” Herrera-Perez said.

She was reminded that “Everyone is equal.”