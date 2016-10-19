Coalition aims to extend community’s influence

The SPU Justice Coalition believes university administration no longer seeks their partnership in addressing matters regarding racial reconciliation, diversity and inclusion at SPU.

In their first post of the new academic year, the JC stated that having only one of its members sit on the hiring committee for the new Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion not only opposed the Coalition’s request for at least two members, but also, “demonstrates a poor understanding of power and privilege, and a misguided understanding of the change that needs to happen.”

They went on to say, “While we know this is not typical of the conventional hiring process, we believe that such an innovative and important role in our university (the inauguration of a Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) requires a re-imagining of process and policy.”

The new year also came with a new tagline for the Justice Coalition which reads, “They tried to bury us. They didn’t know we were seeds.”

Senior JC member, sociology and english: creative writing major Kelsey Lacanilao, believes the JC is not made up of one catalytic thing, but a combined effort of people with shared experiences and understanding of hard truths.

“Though we would love to see monumental quick changes, we know that these processes take time,” Lacanilao said in an email interview. “We plant seeds, we stir dialogue, we make conscious and known [both] historic and present injustices. What we want is not more power to the Justice Coalition as a group, but to the students. And not just the majority students, but for those who have had no power and still have none. We unfortunately have not seen this unfold.”

Coming from their “unique position to express and identify the needs of SPU’s marginalized students,” the Justice Coalition released a petition calling for student-centered selection of the Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on their website on Wednesday, Oct. 12. In doing so, they named Nikkita Oliver as “the best choice for the [VPDEI] position.”

Since the spring of 2016 when the VPDEI hiring committee first met, they have narrowed the pool of candidates to eight people. In addition, President Dan Martin has posted an update regarding the search for a VPDEI, as well as other efforts geared toward building campus diversity and inclusion.

“The committee is hopeful they will be able to identify three finalists from this group to move forward to the next phase by the end of Autumn Quarter,” Martin said in his statement posted on SPU’s faculty and staff bulletin.

For those unfamiliar with previous developments, back in February of 2016, the Justice Coalition formed as “a response to SPU’s continued failure to address the needs and expectations of those students most impacted by inequitable and unequal policies and practices of the institution.”

Upon forming, the Coalition released a petition with the intent of “challenging and reconstructing those institutional frameworks at SPU that disproportionately constrain human development for its marginalized groups through unquestioned, unchecked, and unexamined practices, policies, values, narratives, and socio-cultural presuppositions.”

Their petition addressed a call to action which entailed creating a Chief Diversity Office and a justice and cultural credibility requirement for faculty, staff, administration and student leaders, as well as reforming the hiring process for faculty.

As proposed by the Justice Coalition, a required faculty training was implemented and took place in September.

The quarterly training is centered around theological and biblical perspectives regarding diversity, inclusion and equity, as well as constructing a campus where students and faculty members of color can thrive, according to Martin’s bulletin post.

“It has been very well received,” Martin said about the training in an interview.

As stated in their most recent petition and statement posted last week, the JC called for a Chief Diversity Office, and believes that having a single officer for the position is not sufficient.

President Martin believes that the position will be filled by someone who has experience, expertise and a perspective. He finds that it is more suitable to hire a VPDEI and then have a conversation with them about what resources they will need to be successful, “rather than setting it up and it may not be exactly how they would envision the role actually functioning and fulfilling the responsibilities that are in the job description,” Martin said in an interview.

As noted in their recent petition, the JC has endorsed 2008 SPU alumna Nikkita Oliver for the position. In response, Oliver said that she is honored by the endorsement and invitation to work with the JC, its allies and SPU community in a message that the Justice Coalition shared on their Facebook page.

The JC’s statement addressed to students, faculty and staff mentions that their partnership with upper administration has reached a dead end, but their work is not over and will focus on SPU students.

“We would like to increase our availability to the student body at SPU, not for debate but for aid,” second-year seminarian Miguel Escobar said in an email interview. “The JC has been a group of students that has been willing and available to listen to the pain of marginalized students.”

Similarly, Lacanilao hopes to “continuously mentally decolonize” this year.

“I hope to keep unapologetically loving myself, my skin, and all parts of me, I want to keep loving my people, The People,” Lacanilao said. “We all got big hearts that ache for goodness, warmth, and justice. We will reclaim our identities, learn the truth of our roots and its subsequent systemic effects, and learn how to work with resiliency and endurance.”