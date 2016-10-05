Clarifying SPU policies and traditions

In previous years, Seattle Pacific University has addressed its policies and standards in the form of Lifestyle Expectations; this year, however, the title has changed to Student Standards of Conduct.

In addition to this title change is the transition from floor “traditions” to residential student “welcoming activities,” which require students to fill out a set of forms explaining a proposed activity that must follow guidelines and be approved by the Office of the Dean of Students for Community Life in order for residents to later sign a release form to participate.

Dean of Students for Community Life Chuck Strawn worked on constructing the Student Standards of Conduct for about four months with the goal of making it clearly articulated, detailed and consistent with language that reflects the SPU community.

“It comes from a desire to make sure that our language is not only inclusive but consistent and that it draws things together,” he said, “[and] that our policies are clear as best as possible, and are easy to find.”

According to Strawn, these changes reflect a grace-filled community and are intended to be inclusive for all students, while providing an understanding of campus policies.

The document states that “Seattle Pacific University’s Student Standards of Conduct are based on the University’s Christian mission and are intended to provide a positive learning environment, promote the intellectual, social, spiritual, and physical well-being of students and facilitate character formation.”

While the title of the campus policies has changed, Strawn explained that “essentially, it’s the same list [as the Lifestyle Expectations],” but it has also brought together various campus policies such as those regarding hazing and alcohol.

He finds that the conduct is similar to those at many other universities.

Throughout the process of creating the Student Standards of Conduct, Strawn asked for feedback from faculty as well as students.

“One of the things that a group of students and I talked a lot about was our hazing policy,” he said. “We had this Lifestyle Expectation that talked about respecting other people, but then we had this whole other hazing policy on another web page in some place way over here,” he went on. “We had an alcohol policy that was outlined pretty briefly in the Lifestyle Expectations, but then we had the whole alcohol policy that existed someplace else.”

Strawn noted that as he spoke with students, it made sense to “put everything in one place.”

“Why don’t we make it consistent, so that if the students have questions about the process or about kind of our community values, that they can go one place and find it?” Strawn asked.

Strawn also mentioned that while the Student Standards of Conduct references the sexual misconduct policy, it legally must exist as a separate policy.

So, on Friday Sept. 30 the Office of Safety and Security sent out an email to all students regarding SPU Policies Regarding Sex Discrimination and Sexual Misconduct.

As noted in the 2006-2007 Undergraduate Catalog, where the Lifestyle Expectations were listed previously, the expectations consisted of a list of 15 “general standards that govern the personal conduct of all students and student organizations at SPU.”

He believes that these standards listed in the conduct provide more clarity on what is expected from students, and that the new name is more suitable because Lifestyle Expectations are behavioral expectations.

Its goal is to demonstrate a clear understanding of “things we expect from each other so that we can all be successful and thrive,” Strawn said.

According to Strawn, it is a frame for what SPU wants to be as a community.

As mentioned earlier, in addition to the Student Standards there are also forms for residential student welcoming activities, known as floor traditions, which are organized by Resident Advisers or students on the floor.

The residential student welcoming guidelines state that the objective of the welcoming activity is to “promote a sense of community among residents, to welcome them to the residential community, and to begin building healthy relationships with students in the assigned living area.”

In order to facillitate a welcoming activity, the activity organizer must respect sections 6.0, 6.1, 7.0 and 11.0 of the Student Standards of Conduct. Those sections address the restriction of hazing — mentally, emotionally or educationally damaging activities, as well as activities that are “lewd, indecent or obscene,” or hazardous to individuals’ health or safety. Their proposal must then be approved by the Office of the Dean of Students for Community Life and must be approved “no later than 48 hours prior to the activity’s occurrence,” as the guidelines note.

If revisions must be completed, activity organizers are given one opportunity for revision. If by the second revision the activity still does not suit “welcoming guidelines,” the activity cannot occur and “will not be considered for the remainder of that academic year,” the guidelines state.

Once approval is complete, participating students must sign an assumption of risk and release of liability form to indicate that they understand what the welcoming activity consists of and that they agree to participate willingly.

Strawn mentioned that, to him, the name “traditions” doesn’t make sense.

“When you say that something is tradition, it carries some weight to it. It almost feels like, ‘well I have to do this because it’s tradition.’ And as I talked with students, there seemed to be this additional pressure…that that name brings with it,” Strawn said, mentioning that some students have told him they’ve felt obligated to participate in floor traditions.

For Strawn, calling it a welcoming activity also gives students more of an opportunity to feel that they can opt-in or opt-out of it.

“And so the name actually reflects more of what it is; it’s a welcoming activity. You’re welcoming people into your community,” Strawn said. “The other thing that I’ve come to realize is that the idea of welcoming, it’s got this idea of hospitality, we’re welcoming everybody in,” he later added.

For former resident of Ashton Fourth West and junior Brennon Kosoff, traditions were one of the most memorable parts of the school year.

He, however, does understand the purpose of having to fill out welcoming activity forms.

“I can see where the university’s coming from with their mission of wanting to protect the students,” Kosoff said.

While he feels that they serve as a way of protecting the university and students from hazing, he finds that the Student Standards of Conduct’s explanation of hazing in point 6.1, which explains that hazing includes anything that is likely to cause physical, mental or emotional harm, is open to interpretation.

Kosoff noted that “life has the potential to emotionally and mentally harm people.”

As a former participant in Fourth West’s traditions, (which tradition he could not disclose, explaining that its details are secretive), he feels that they aren’t harmful and that is not the intention of traditions by any means.

Although he understands that by participants reading through the welcoming activities form and signing and agreeing to it, any element of surprise in the tradition is eliminated, he feels that this may make some students feel relieved that all information is disclosed.

After seeing issues regarding traditions last year, including residents of Fifth West getting evicted for violating SPU’s hazing policy, Kosoff wanted to ensure that his floor’s tradition followed all guidelines. He felt that some of the residents who faced consequences were unaware of the policies they violated.

“We signed off that when we signed off the Lifestyle Expectations. I don’t think people realize what they signed off when they signed that,” Kosoff said, later adding that students need to be aware of exactly what they’re agreeing to considering documents such as Lifestyle Expectations.

As a result, he and three or four other sophomores on his floor communicated what their floor’s tradition entailed to their Resident Life Coordinator Nathan Mabie. He felt it was an instinctive act to ensure that their tradition did not violate standards and that no one could be evicted on the floor.

“Just like in the [welcoming activities] forms, we outlined everything we were gonna do and everything we did last year and said, ‘we’re gonna tell you everything that we did and just stop us when we need to tweak something and we’ll tweak it,’” Kosoff recalls.

Kosoff said Mabie stopped them several times, pointing out points that needed some change.

“They weren’t changes that we felt were detrimental to what we wanted to do,” Kosoff said. “They were as he [roughly] put it ‘protection for the people who weren’t as open to those kind of experiences.’”

Kosoff explained the process he went through with Mabie as positive, and he feels students should be able to do the same.

“I think the more students can work with Res. Life, the happier everyone is gonna be,” Kosoff said. “And as long as Res. Life is able to work with the students and be, you know, just as respectful and open-minded and able to hear and listen as they did in my experience. I realize it’s not everyone’s experience, but from mine, I don’t see why traditions can’t work.”

Even though Kosoff finds the welcoming activity forms understandable, he’s not fond of them and doesn’t feel they are necessary.

“I think I operate on a mentality that people can talk and discuss, but I can see not wanting to discuss with 30-something floors every year,” he said. “Policy is easier. I think it takes some spirit out of it, takes the excitement and energy away from it, but it does its job.”