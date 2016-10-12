Being conscious with language

As university students working toward some level of expertise in a certain field of study, we are all faced with an often unspoken dilemma: what does it mean to speak or write as an expert? Or, to put it another way, what kind of language is the most suitable for such an expert to use?

The language used in academia is inaccessible to too many people.

Most of us college students were trained by our high school English teachers to “elevate our diction” in order for our writing to be more concise and “academic.”

However, while these goals seem entirely reasonable, what they don’t take into account is how the use of increasingly “elevated” language serves to widen the gap between those of us with the privilege to pursue higher levels of education and those we seek to serve as professionals.

In other words, the more comfortable we get with using high academic language and the particular vocabulary (or jargon) of our field, the less sense our writing makes to the masses who may not share our level of expertise in the subject.

This might not necessarily be a bad thing. In his 2014 Bloomberg View article “In Defense of Academic Jargon,” Cass R. Sunstein, a professor at Harvard Law School, pushes back against criticisms of academic language, arguing that “plain language has its virtues, and some academic jargon is pointlessly obscure, but when specialists are speaking to other specialists, it’s perfectly fine to use specialized language.”

Sunstein argues that, despite the extreme difficulty that the language of academic research presents to non-experts, the results of academic research and the positive effects they can have are more important than their possible unintelligibility to the masses.

Moreover, Sunstein claims that translating jargon-filled academic language into a more widely accessible mode of English would come “only at a high cost, resulting in a loss of precision, excessive length and unnecessary definitions.”

Michael Billig, a professor of social sciences at Loughborough University, starkly disagrees.

In his 2013 article for Prospect Magazine “Why academics can’t write: Attack of the meaningless nouns,” Billig objects that the type of excuse provided by Sunstein and other social scientists is a weak one, and that “ordinary words usually convey much more information than the big words of the social scientists, especially when used to describe ordinary actions.”

Famous novelist, essayist,and journalist George Orwell seems to agree with Billig in his 1946 essay “Politics and the English Language.”

Orwell’s essay warns against what he sees as a growing tendency for modern English to favor unnecessarily vague word-choice, usually of the sort you’d study for the SAT or ACT made up of Latin or Greek roots, where plain language that more closely mirrors everyday speech would work just fine, or even better in some cases.

Orwell shows us what he means by contrasting the King James Version (KJV) of Ecclesiastes 9:11— “I returned and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.” – with the following “translation:”

“Objective considerations of contemporary phenomena compel the conclusion that success or failure in competitive activities exhibits no tendency to be commensurate with innate capacity, but that a considerable element of the unpredictable must invariably be taken into account.”

Orwell observes that, while the second sentence might seem more elevated on the surface, it provides little in the way of concrete examples and “contains not a single fresh, arresting phrase, and … gives only a shortened version of the meaning contained in the first,” whereas the KJV verse is much clearer and easier for readers to connect with.

How can we prevent this “avoidable ugliness”? Orwell lists some suggestions, including: “Never use a long word where a short one will do,” and “Never use a foreign phrase, a scientific word, or a jargon word if you can think of an everyday English equivalent.”

However, as university students, many of us probably feel sympathetic to Sunstein’s argument that a higher register of speech is okay or even needed.

Examples include word selection in formal logic, where words like true, sound and valid—which are commonly used as synonyms or at least similar concepts in colloquial English—mean three very distinct things, or in phonology, where the differences between a phoneme, an allophone, a phone and a grapheme are crucial differences to understand for the purposes of language documentation (techniques used to record and preserve dying languages).

Perhaps the more pressing source of this conflict is not primarily the accessibility of the language, but who has the access to that language.

While the economic and social barriers to academia are a more worthwhile focus, particularly for contemporary activism, there is also merit to being conscious of just how necessary (or unnecessary) certain academic language might be, and how wide and inclusive of an audience we want to reach.

Ryan Moniz is a senior studying linguistics, cultural studies and creative writing.