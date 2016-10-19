Awareness month celebrates survivors

According to the American Cancer Society, 250,000 American women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and 40,000 will die.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation says that every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, and every 13 minutes one dies.

As Breast Cancer Awareness month, October carries a significant message of pain, healing and hope to the victims of breast cancer.

Though these numbers can be disheartening, researchers and dedicated individuals have been working hard to learn more about the disease and raise awareness to save lives.

Right here in Seattle, and on campus, people are getting involved for the cause this October and throughout the year.

The “Making Strides of Seattle” fundraiser walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Seattle Center. This is an opportunity to rally friends and raise money toward finding a cure.

For first year Katelyn Banks, Breast Cancer Awareness month does not go unnoticed. As a high school student, Banks worked alongside her best friend to make T-shirts, host bake sales and fundraise around her community.

With half of the money they made, the pair bought fleece and thread that they used to hand-stitch blankets for cancer care patients at their local cancer care center. With the remainder of the money, they purchased Pillow Pets, which they distributed to children in the Oncology Ward of Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“This whole experience was definitely a rewarding one. It puts into perspective how blessed I am to have such good health. The least I could do was to help those who were in need,” she said.

“I didn’t think the blankets we made would make a big difference, but the next week we had patients calling us asking if we had anymore blankets. It definitely was an overall humbling experience,” Banks recalled.

Like the students at SPU, the city of Seattle has been working to raise awareness for the disease, hoping that volunteers will join in the cause.

One project in Seattle is dedicated to meeting the transportation needs of cancer patients. The American Cancer Society recognized that a major roadblock for many battling the disease is the issue of getting to a place where their needs can be met.

Through the Society’s Road to Recovery program, volunteers provide cancer patients needing treatment with rides to care facilities.

In 2014 in King County alone, 1,190 rides were given to patients in need.

This year the Seattle Seahawks have joined the cause by donating 10 percent of their pink merchandise sales to the Road to Recovery program. They are also partnering with The American Cancer Society in the promotion of a campaign called A Crucial Catch Day. This day is dedicated to low-cost cancer screenings and education to those communities that are in need.

The team will also give pink kits to five high schools: Auburn, Bothell, Highline, Skyline and Snohomish. Included in these kits are helmet stickers, pink pompoms, banners and accessories so that the schools can have a “Pink Night” this October.

In addition to all of this, Century Link field was lit up pink for the cause.

This past September, the Pink Boat Regatta set sail on a race around South Lake Union. Sailors clad themselves in pink and sailed for a cause. All funds were donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Preparations are already being made for the next sail in September 2017.

These are only a few of the many ways to get involved in the fight against breast cancer.

Fundraisers in the area include the Road to Recovery program, Relay for Life, or DetermiNation. Members of the community can also sign an online petition through acscan.org/breastcancer to support research funding or simply make a donation.

For those who would like to take precaution, Seattle has multiple locations to learn about preventative risks. A few of these being The Polyclinic, Overlake Hospital and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA).

This October, people can make a difference in the life of a breast cancer patient through volunteering, donating or offering emotional support. More information can be found at the American Cancer Society website.