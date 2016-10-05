At first debate, Clinton shows potential

Donning her classic red power suit, Hillary Clinton took the debate stage ready to prove to America that she is a more qualified, more professional and more genuine candidate than Donald Trump.

On Monday Sept. 26, the first presidential debate did nothing more than show America what they should already know by now: Hillary Clinton is ready to lead this country and Trump, well, he has a big mouth that’s for sure.

The patience and professionalism that Clinton possessed while dealing with someone who seemed better fit for an episode of The Real Housewives earned applause from many students who joined the debate watch party in Demaray 150 that evening.

Clinton presented her arguments in a clear and precise way, with policies that clearly aimed at protecting and benefiting the working class of America.

She opened the debate by making it clear that she would work hard toward building a better future for everyone through policies that promote equal pay for women, higher minimum wage and making sure those on top do not dominate the economy.

Clinton also addressed the things that working families struggle with saying, “And I want us to do more to support people who are struggling to balance family and work.

“I’ve heard from so many of you about the difficult choices you face and the stresses that you’re under.

“So let’s have paid family leave, earned sick days. Let’s be sure we have affordable child care and debt-free college.”

This strong focus on supporting the middle class was in direct contrast to Trump’s response: he barely touched on how he would help working families. Instead he focused solely on providing tax breaks to bigger companies and keeping jobs inside America, saying, “Under my plan, I’ll be reducing taxes tremendously, from 35 percent to 15 percent for companies, small and big businesses.”

While, admittedly, Trump’s policies may appeal to big corporate owners, I, a painfully poor college student, could feel that Clinton genuinely wanted to help me (and my fellow poor college students); Trump was simply focused on making the rich people even richer.

This theme seemed to continue with Clinton bringing up real-life examples of how she has cared for America and Trump also giving examples of places in America that he has cared about, that is, places where he owns property.

And this was only the first 15 minutes.

Throughout the rest of the night, Trump’s constant interruptions of Clinton and his shallow policy reforms proved that there is really only one person qualified to run this country: Madame Secretary Hillary Clinton.

And, yes, I am fully aware of Clinton’s flaws; believe me, she is not my first choice for presidential candidate (#FeelTheBern), and maybe she is “the lesser of two evils,” but not really.

Since when was genuine care for this country something that is evil?

Since when was having every single qualification plus more, something that is looked down upon? And the emails?

Instead of dodging the issue, shifting blame or denying wrongdoing, Clinton has owned up to her mistake, apologized and has yet to be charged with doing anything illegal.

Trump, however, is a whole different ballgame. His constant lying, racism, sexism and almost every “ism” in the book is tiring and frustrating.

There are no excuses to be made for someone who has a history of not paying his workers.

There is nothing that can be said for a man who excitedly incites fear throughout America with his racist stereotypes.

Last but certainly not least, it is completely unacceptable for the next potential president of the United States to be on the record admitting he does not treat women well and constantly degrades them publicly.

So, yes, in the words of the oh-so-infamous Ted Cruz, “vote your conscience.” But let’s be real, if your conscience is anywhere near voting for Trump, please take some time to reconsider.

Realize the real damage he can and will do to this country and make the right choice not just for you, but for your daughters and sons and every underprivileged non-white person who will be negatively affected if this man comes into office.

Mary Popoff is a first year journalism major.