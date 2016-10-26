Artist showcases vulnerability

Lady Gaga is best known for taking risks, from the costume fashion she sports (the meat suit rings a bell), to the pop music that constantly subverts the industry. Every album has felt like a new side of Gaga.

At first, her latest album “Joanne” doesn’t seem much like a risk, but seems more simple and careless. By the end of the album, however, it seems “Joanne” may be Gaga’s riskiest album to date.

The collection begins with “Diamond Heart,” a song that mixes strong drums and long guitar riffs with electronic music. It’s a song about overcoming trauma from her childhood, cited in the lyrics “Daddy’s girl never good enough.”

Gaga wastes no time in re-establishing the fact that she has mastered her voice and can reach levels that other artists merely strive for.

“A-YO” is a thumping song that blends pop, country and rock. While the song seems to lack Gaga’s personal touch and, at times, feels labored or like anyone could be singing this song, it’s a fun one.

But it definitely falls flat.

The title track follows, picking up the pieces that “A-YO” didn’t. The track “Joanne” is a mournful ballad about Gaga’s aunt Joanne, who died at the tender age of 19.

Gaga never met her aunt, but in a recent interview with The New York Times she said her family never stopped grieving the loss. The song is quite simple with intimate guitar and hand percussion fitting into the background nicely while Gaga carries the song.

“John Wayne,” a song about mourning and remembrance, oddly follows “Joanne.” It’s a hard-hitting country-tinged pop song about searching for a bad boy — a bit wild, a bit dangerous.

The song delivers a shock to the system, which is exactly what Gaga seems to be looking for on this album. It’s a great song to sing at the top of your lungs with car windows rolled down.

Continuing with the fast-paced pop songs, “Dancin’ In Circles” follows. The song was co-written by Beck and has a sultry feel with small bits of Latin-inspired tunes floating throughout. While it feels sexy and mysterious, it also feels a lot like “A-YO.”

Gaga’s first single off of the new album was “Perfect Illusion,” a prime illustration of how truly dynamic her voice is. It’s reminiscent of the older Gaga without losing her signature touch.

The song is rough, angry and hopeless; it’s difficult to not draw connections to her recently broken-off engagement to Taylor Kinney, whom she dated for five years.

While “Perfect Illusion” may feel angry, loud and brash, Gaga follows it up with “Million Reasons,” which could almost be considered the antithesis. The song is just as hopeless as “Perfect Illusion,” but Gaga seems to be offering a second chance: it’s a stunner.

Gaga lets loose and presents her vulnerable side with her audience for what feels like the first time on the album.

Continuing to take new leaps, Gaga co-wrote “Sinner’s Prayer,” and the following song “Come To Mama,” with Josh Tillman, mastermind behind Father John Misty.

While “Sinner’s Prayer” is an unapologetic song that is deep and draws heavily on southern folk-country music, “Come To Mama” draws more on 50s and 60s girl groups. It presents a peppy, happy beat while Gaga belts out a comforting message over background singers.

The most-anticipated song on the album, “Hey Girl,” features Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine.

At first listen, “Hey Girl” is an odd mixture of two very signature voices that don’t seem to flow smoothly. But after a few more, Gaga and Welch’s voices seem to start complimenting each other, which makes for a fun, powerful song all about women supporting and empowering other women.

The lyric, “we can make it easy if we lift each other,” serves as a reminder to all the women that life is so much easier when they help and support each other.

What is sure to be her most controversial song on the new album is “Angel Down.” In a recent interview with Billboard, Gaga revealed that the song is a reaction to the shooting of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed African American man shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012.

“I was overwhelmed by the fact that people just stood around and didn’t do anything about it and that the justice system continues to, over and over again, not seek justice for these families,” Gaga said in the Billboard interview.

“Shots were fired on the street/By the church where we used to meet” croons Gaga, whose voice is rough, angry and desperate throughout the entire song. Leaning heavily on religious symbolism, Gaga at one point even pleadingly asks, “Where are our leaders?” The song is arguably the most powerful song on the album.

With another odd transition, “Grigio Girls” follows as an anthem of female friendships.

A lightweight tune, it highlights what women’s friendships look like and illustrates the devout loyalty that can exist.

Gaga lets herself have fun on this one, singing, “So we’ll turn on a bachelorette/Dye Ashley’s hair red/And then we’ll have our sixth/Spice girl.”

The album ends on a hopeful song titled “Just Another Day.” Drawing on her last album, “Cheek to Cheek,” for which she collaborated with Tony Bennet, this track has a jazzy, happy feel about it that is sure to leave the audience in good spirits.

All in all, “Joanne” is a risky album in which Gaga explores her abilities and music genres all the while reinventing her image as a pop icon.