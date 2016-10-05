Artist enters unfamiliar domain

REVIEW

At first impression of the new Bon Iver record, “22, A Million,” one might be tempted to hear its scattered digital patchwork and consider the work pretentious or unfamiliar. One might even see it as a total 180-degree turn from the band’s last effort, “Bon Iver, Bon Iver,” which was released to wide critical acclaim in the early summer of 2011.

Indeed, amidst a fusion of endless loops, textured, pitch-altering vocoders and bright Ellingtonian brass sections, it can be difficult to find one’s bearings at all.

But upon closer examination, it is quite possibly their richest, most expansive work to date.

“It might be over soon,” the record begins, as Justin Vernon, the project’s mastermind and founder, coos in his trademark falsetto on the track “22, (OVER S∞∞N).”

It’s a perplexing statement for the start of a record, but seems appropriate in light of Vernon’s deep struggles with his nearly overnight fame, when he found a wider audience than he ever imagined with his breakout release “For Emma, Forever Ago” in 2007.

While that album wrestled with broken relationships and reflected a fierce commitment to solitude and intensely personal introspection, “22, A Million” appears as the other side of the coin, as focused on existential projection and a desperate attempt at outward sense-making.

According to the press release announcing the album, “22, A Million” is “part love letter, part final resting place of two decades of searching for self-understanding like a religion.” It also describes a new approach for the record’s creation.

It states, “If ‘Bon Iver, Bon Iver’ built a habitat rooted in physical spaces, then ‘22, A Million’ is letting go of that attachment to a place.”

Part of the substitute for physical places in organizing this new set of songs is Vernon’s obsession with numeric analogies and chance-meanings. Every song title has at least one number in it, not to mention the strange use of symbols such as brackets, boxes and infinity signs.

Aside from becoming a chore for the eyes, these titles mirror Vernon’s fragmented viewpoint, more prevalent here than on any previous record.

Vernon himself has always been a somewhat enigmatic figure, regularly shying away from the spotlight. But according to a rare interview with The New York Times’ Jon Pareles, when referencing the numerology and symbol-laden album, Vernon cited his fascination with Taoism in college, emphasizing the paradox of duality.

“It’s always one thing and the other — you can never have one thing without the other,” he said as published in Pareles’ article, “The Blessed, Cursed Life of Bon Iver” published Sept. 21. “So it’s 22 being me and a million being the Other. That was a way to look at it as a circle.”

Vernon went on to explain his identification with the number 22 from an early age, when he wore it as his football jersey number. To this day he ritually sets his alarms for 22 minutes after the hour.

He attempts to tie all these loose, elusive ends and slices of his 35-year life stretch from the seemingly trivial to the most weighty philosophical conundrums. In his ultimate attempt to connect and discover any trace of truth within human mythologies, religious pleas, maths and superstitions, it seems no stone is left unturned.

Biblical allusions are referenced in the album’s accompanying booklet, specifically citing the anguish of Psalm 22, “Why are you so far from saving me?” which appears as the closing couplet in “33 ‘GOD.’”

Other religious imagery is less explicit, but spiritually loaded words like consecration, confirmation and canonized are peppered throughout, as well as mentions of a womb, an empty robe and “standing in the need of prayer.”

“When you use enough of that language, it perks some people’s ears up,” Vernon said later in the interview with Pareles.

Vernon’s other linguistic concoctions are also on full display here, as he sings evocative, half-invented words and phrases like “paramind” and “Darling don’t a failure fright.” The effect, here as on previous records, seems to be impressionistic and more often for the sake of the sonic qualities of the words themselves than for their denotative meanings.

Amidst these varying tensions, it’s easy to feel thrown helplessly to the deep. But Vernon is suprisingly generous in the closing tracks, as if he himself has finally reached some inner peace and is offering it as a gift to the listener, a welcome respite from his ceaseless questioning and aural gymnastics.

In the second to last song, “____45_____,” — which along with “715 – CR∑∑KS” is possibly one of the most raw, strangely beautiful tracks in the collection — he sings counterpoint to an invented instrument he calls the Messina, which seems to be some combination of harmonized horns and electronic organs.

“I’ve been caught in fire, I stayed down, without knowing what the truth is.” Vernon immediately responds to his own doubts, suggesting that the truth burns and seers like “fire, (fire), (fire).”

“22, A Million” is indeed unfamiliar, challenging and totally surprising, refusing easy categorization and scrutiny. But it is certainly not pretentious.

It is an honest incarnation of an artist’s striving and thirst for transcendence, meaning and compassion; it ultimately paints a portrait of hope despite chaos and suffering, like light flickering through shattered, colored glass.