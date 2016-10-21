Art center hosts Benarchik

Peter Benarchik describes his life as a lucky chance of being in the right place yet doing the wrong thing.

He went to school for architecture, but his first big job was interior design. And he’s not complaining. At this first big job, Benarchik designed the dishware for the U.S. Olympics Training facility at the tender age of 22.

Now Benarchik is constantly striving to challenge himself and his clients in his usable art.

The Seattle Pacific Art Center currently displays Benarchik’s artwork, showcasing his past — everything from his interior design for major companies to work from his own business where he produces custom bird houses and wooden coasters.

The exhibit, “The Process of Design, From Ideas to Completed Works” opened Monday, Oct. 3, and the art center invited Benarchik to discuss his past endeavors, his process and how he ended up where he is at on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“I want to make it perfectly clear that while my name is out there, nothing out there is mine,” Benarchik claims. “It’s my clients; it’s my coworkers; it’s my bosses; it’s my employees; it’s a team, and I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of that.”

As visitors explore the exhibit, they are witness to intricately designed wooden coasters arranged alternately on the wall.

These coasters each have a theme depending on their usage; featured in the exhibit is the cocktail series, the spiral series, the floral series and the dinner series, among others. The packaging on the boxes of coasters is simple and kept the artistic quality of the coasters in the mind.

Visitors are drawn, however, to the center of the exhibit, which consists of two tables perpendicular to each other. Signs decorate the table, letting attendees know that they can interact and handle the artwork.

The purpose of including a place for visitors to interact and touch the objects, Benarchik said, is to bring the visitor into the progress of the object’s life — from ideas to models to products.

The finished products line the walls of the gallery. One wall is made completely of custom bird houses of varying colors and sizes and shapes.

On the table, there are prototypes and materials used in the creation, establishing a clear connection between ideas, models and finished products.

Benarchik says his past started him on this journey; his mother was a florist and his father sold hardware, paints and other miscellaneous household needs.

“My mom showed me that these individual things, these flowers could be put together in a composition, and they’re fragile,” Benarchik said. “And my father showed me how to sell a brass door knocker. It’s a permanent investment, and so I kind of operated between these two realms of something that is all that composition and something that is an object.”

Along one wall facing the center, there are five panels that feature different achievements and companies that Benarchik has worked for over the course of his 18 years of experience.

Throughout the exhibit, the visitors can see where he acquired certain skills and applied them to certain objects, such as the bar stool, “Lenny”, which he created in college as an architecture student.

As Benarchik has progressed through his career as an interior designer, welder, architect, graphic designer and artist, he discussed what he aspires for in every design, for every product.

“If it doesn’t have a particular dialogue, if it doesn’t have a story, if it doesn’t have something more than beauty,” Benarchik said, “then I don’t think it’s good.”

Benarchik now owns his own company, Five Ply Designs, which makes the custom bird houses and wooden coasters featured in the exhibit.

When closing out the Artists Talk, Benarchik passed on a few lines of advice.

“I’m going to challenge you to consider all the opportunities and all the potentials,” Benarchik said. “Be thoughtful about things. Be intentional about things. Always be willing to fail. There’s no failed experiment.”

“The Process of Design, From Ideas to Completed Works” will run in the Seattle Pacific Art Center Until Dec. 2.