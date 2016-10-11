Alumni art, meditative style

This weekend, Seattle Pacific University commemorated 125 years of excellence, as well as esteemed alumni, through a wide variety of events.

These included departmental reunions, soccer and volleyball games, tree and totem pole re-dedications and the Heritage Art Opening.

This new exhibit, currently presented in Nickerson Studios, opened Friday, Oct. 7, featuring multi-layered oil paintings of alumna Anelecia Hannah Brooks.

Brooks graduated from Seattle Pacific University in 2005 and has since graced the art world with her realistic, meditative style.

Upon entering the exhibition, an airy, moderately lit atmosphere struck the audience. Vaulted ceilings and white walls lent a minimalist aesthetic, allowing the art to stand out well.

The exhibition’s namesake piece “Heritage” was the first visitors encountered. Its expansive size reflects the artistic influences of Brooks’ mentor Bo Bartlett.

“Heritage” is set in the North Carolina woods, with an earthy, dark undertone. It features the artist kneeling in her wedding dress facing the rest of the scene at bottom right, making the sign of the Annunciation with her hands.

A serpent’s head lies near her knees, and a man she identified as her husband is in front chopping wood. In the background and to the left, a young boy watches an old man chop wood, presumably learning how to do the activity. At front and left, a small fox sits watching the man.

This work was called “Heritage” in part because its inspiration combined three of the artist’s cultural narratives: the typical Western fairytale of a heroic man slaying a dragon and saving a princess, the artist’s own memories with loved ones, and an Ojibwe fable of the fox, man, and serpent.

Brooks explained, “Ojibwe tales rarely have a neat ending. Most have a moral or lesson; in this case the moral is ‘We can’t always fulfill our good intentions, especially if they go against our true nature.’”

Brooks’ other works demonstrated her love of hyperrealism, and how she, “loves to look at things.”

One of her paintings, displayed next to “Heritage,” was called “Eucharist for Harry Ashfield.” This painting featured a half-eaten roll of Lifesavers against a gray background. The work marries her two loves, “looking at things” and communicating meaning behind somewhat nondescript objects.

“Eucharist” gained its title from the Flannery O’Connor work “The River,” which is a work detailing the religious journey of a relatively neglected young boy who took a roll of Lifesavers out of his mother’s purse, thinking he could use them as Communion wafers and wine, and later drowned during baptism.

Brooks’ other works included “After the Fire,” a painting of her mother’s singed wedding dress rescued from the family home after their chimney ignited, a myriad of self-portraits and portraits of her sister and small paintings featuring inanimate objects that the author sought to “breathe life into” through artistically detailing them.

Brooks wishes that all individuals develop their own interpretations, citing the multifaceted nature of meaning and the simple pleasure of “slowing down and looking at things.”

“Heritage” will be on display in SPU’s Nickerson Studios for the rest of Fall Quarter.