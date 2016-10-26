Album starts rough, finishes smooth

Bell X1 is a band not too familiar to those on this side of the globe, but, starting now, they should be on everyone’s radar.

Americans may be surprised to know that Bell X1 is one of the top selling Irish acts in the world. The band is most well known in Ireland, where the amount of radio play they get is only second to U2, another native artist.

They’re regular festival and arena headliners in Ireland and had a sold-out acoustic tour in 2015. Somehow, they haven’t prominently crossed over to the music scene in America yet. More people have probably heard of the band’s former lead singer, Damien Rice, who was with the band back when they called themselves Juniper. Now, the band is lead by Paul Noonan.

They are known for their atmospheric, changing sound, and intelligent, poetic lyrics, and Bell X1’s seventh studio album, “Arms,” exhibits both their trademark qualities.

The nine-track album is chock-full of lush, humbling songs that beg for a walk in the woods or a stroll through the city on an autumn day.

Though the lyrics are topical and unique — what other band casually drops a Star Wars reference into a song about love? — the sound of the album can be chaotic at times, especially in the first two tracks, “Fail Again, Fail Better” and “Bring Me a Fire King.”

These songs seem to be trying too hard to be unique. They’re jumpy and melodically confusing, the instrumental rhythm often not matching the vocal melody and leaving the listener straining to make sense of the cacophony of sound.

It’s unfortunate that those two songs open the album, as they could easily turn off a potential fan who is just entering the band’s atmosphere with this newest album. However, the rest of the compilation is Bell X1 at their finest — soft and dreamy, evocative and charming.

Standout tracks like “The Upswing” and “Out of Love” — arguably the two best tracks on the album — mix funky tones with the subtleties of indie pop that are found in bands like Neon Trees and Walk the Moon.

While “The Upswing” is a softer, tame ballad with the fine tunings of funk rhythm, “Out of Love” is clearly mixed with care, creating a head nodding jam with a thumping, caressing beat.

However, songs like “Take Your Sweet Time,” a song about a deaf woman who at the age of 40, hears sound for the first time with cochlear implants, and “I Go Where You Go,” are pure indie pop in the best way.

Everything lovable about the genre — the quirky, bittersweet lyrics and harmonies, the bright piano notes and soothing, smooth falsetto — are present in these songs and the majority of the album.

“Arms” is the perfect expression of the band’s engaging and whimsical sound; it’s well-suited for those who have never heard of Bell X1 but want to give them a tentative listen.

Almost every album has a few hiccups, but in the later tracks, which showcase their pure talent, Bell X1 shines.