Affleck shines as the underdog

A high-functioning autistic man works as an accountant just south of Chicago. He lives alone in a decently-sized house that is void of furniture besides a dining table, a chair, a small couch and a bed.

This is a man whose military father, despite being warned of its harm, forced his son to endure loud noises and bright lights as a child.

This man is Christian Wolff.

In the new movie “The Accountant” Ben Affleck stars as Wolff, a man who seems to present more of an inclination toward numbers than people.

The plot of the movie centers around a company in Illinois called LivingRobotics headed by Lamar Black, played by John Lithgow, and Francis Silverberg, played by Jerffrey Tambor.

Wolff is hired to run over the books because Dana Cummings, played by Anna Kendrick, found a large sum of money to be missing. Wolff goes through fifteen years’ worth of statements, invoices and ledgers in one night and figures out how much money has been lost.

As Wolff gets closer to unearthing who stole the money, he becomes prey to the Treasury Department, and the body count begins to rise; the hunt is on.

Affleck’s latest film can be summarized in one word: wow.

The audience is greeted with the image of Wolff as an accountant, helping an elderly couple with taxes. It’s not until he goes home that the audience gets clued into what is behind the mask that Wolff wears.

The audience watches him in his house, at 9:41 p.m., blasting metal music while a pulsing white light goes off.

During this time, he forces himself to roll a metal rod over his legs. It’s a scene full of sensory overload: the loud noise, the bright lights and the gruesome pain he is inflicting on himself.

It’s a scene that clues viewers into how Wolff’s mind works; he wishes to control the environment he lives in to the minute.

The audience experiences the mind of Wolff as he races to find the truth. Affleck’s portrayal of Wolff’s complex intelligence is performance of spectacular measure.

This is an Affleck that audiences have never seen before.

Affleck’s lines are minimal, yet meaningful. Everything about Affleck’s character is meant to be slight, efficient and straightforward.

The script is well-written and paired with the wonderful acting presented by Affleck, Kendrick and Addai-Robinson. Their characters are authentic, tangible and seem as if they could easily exist in the real world.

Even if the script doesn’t impress, Affleck’s acting will. He draws in the audience by presenting a misunderstood individual who was never able to receive the proper care and love.

Affleck plays the audience like a piano; his portrayal is fluid, beautiful and, at some points, deeply tragic. He manages to convey several emotions with just a twitch of the eyebrow and some short-worded lines, and he capably demonstrates people’s ability to grow, learn and relate through small interactions.

Affleck’s depiction of such characteristics represent an overlying theme of human desire for connectivity. Throughout life, humans in one way or another seek connection.

The entire span of the movie shows Wolff struggling and trying to learn how to connect with various types of people: prison mates, Cummings, his father, his brother. By the end of the movie, the audience sees Wolff truly beginning to connect with humans, especially Cummings.

Kendrick’s brilliant, almost comedic-relief-type-character, Cummings, shares a story of a prom dress she wanted so badly she would do anything to get it. The only reason being to gain a ‘wow’ reaction when she walked into the room.

During this time, the audience is witness to Wolff trying to understand and trying to continue the establishment of a connection with Cummings. It’s touching moments like that scattered throughout the film which the viewer will be able to relate to.

“The Accountant” is an eloquent performance, delving into the understanding of what it really means to be human and what it means to love. Affleck and Kendrick are stars in their own right in this movie, but they work stunningly well together.

These two characters create an experience of learning to find connections, finding oneself and of learning how to love, drawing viewers deep into the story and their characters.

In a scene where Wolff leaves Cummings in a hotel after saving her from crazy hitmen, he writes a note to her that says, “You deserve WOW.”

Just like Cummings, “The Accountant” delivers wow.