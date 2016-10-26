Addressing inclusion

For the second week in a row, no proposals have been submitted to Senate for review; however, senate officers and representatives announced several upcoming events and opportunities for students to take part in leadership, and they also discussed accessibility changes to the ASSP constitution.

The upcoming events for this season revolve around themes of identity, the diversity of stories on campus, improving accessibility and discussing the message of the Gospel.

Executive Vice President Mara Kramer presented the Student Leadership Development Committee (SLDC) Fall in-service event, which will be partnering with Urban Involvement this quarter on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. in Upper Gwinn.

According to Kramer, “[SLDC Fall In-Service] will continue the trend of intersecting stories … what it means to have your story and someone else’s story come to a crossroads and how do you learn to balance your story while listening and paying attention to the other stories around you.”

Following the theme of knowing one’s own story and being aware of others, Intercultural Retreat will be giving a session on identity during the weekend of Friday, Nov. 4, through the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6.

Day of Common Learning events will feature Columbia University’s Dean of Social Science and Professor of Sociology and Gender Studies Alondra Nelson leading the public keynote address, and founder and director of Yale Center for Faith and Culture at Yale University Miroslav Volf.

Volf has written 15 books, which focus on the nature of God, religion, culture and embracing difference. He will be speaking on Forgiveness, Reconciliation and the Common Good in Royal Brougham on Wednesday Oct. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Senator for Science and Engineering Jeanna Ramirez announced that three professors from the Biology department will be giving lectures this week on a few different topics, one of which will focus on gender.

Assistant Professor of Biology Jenny Tenlen will be introducing her new book, and Associate Professor of Biology Cara Wall-Scheffler will be giving a lecture on women in science.

ASSP President Lola Sosanya announced the quarterly event called The State of the Association (SOTA), which will be on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the SUB Gazebo at 6 p.m.

Information for the SOTA event will also be posted on OrgSync where students are encouraged to submit all comments, questions and concerns. These submissions will be reviewd by ASSP members to drive the discussion for each session.

According to Sosanya, ASSP members will be using a city council approach to make SOTA a place where students can meet, discuss and stay updated on ASSP-organized events.

Senate is also pushing to make SPU a more inclusive campus, beginning with language changes to the constitution. To encompass gender-inclusive terms, pronouns such as “he” and “she” will be replaced with the singular “they.”

Another revision to the constitution has been made, changing the term “stipend” to “scholarship” for all on-campus paid positions that aren’t hourly.

Although quickly approaching the sixth week of the quarter, students are still highly encouraged to take advantage of leadership positions that remain unfilled.

Kramer announced that positions are still open to be filled in Senate. These positions include senators for commuters, School of Education, School of Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences: Fine Arts, and two senator positions for campus housing and apartments. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.

In other business:

·Motsi announced that Latreia was a successful service event on Saturday and students are welcome to attend the next service day winter quarter.

·STUB is hosting the Masquerade Ball event, which has an $8 admission fee with the requirement of a student ID. Masks not covering the mouth area will be permitted.

·There will be no Group this week.

·Vice President of Ministries Shongi Motsi announced that Urban Involvement is still looking for more volunteers.

·Ashton retreat was cancelled due to the threat of a potential storm two weekends ago and Ashton Hall Representative Mary Kate Gleason says Ashton leadership is encouraging the Ashton community to bond despite the cancellation.