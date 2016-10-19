Emotional honesty can be bealing

Emotions are weird. If you are like me, then you experience way too many emotions throughout your day, many of them being uninterpretable and impossible to describe. What makes it hard to deal with these emotions is the fact that we often feel society pressuring us to keep emotion hidden, privy only to ourselves.

The consequences of this pressure can be enormous, causing conflicts due to miscommunication or causing the bottling-up of feelings until they explode out in negative forms such as depression, anxiety and other various kinds of mental illnesses. So how do we prevent what seems to be the never ending spread of emotional and mental distress that affects our generation?

I am proposing an emotional revolution, starting with emotional honesty.

What exactly does that look like? Well, I’m about to get way too real with you about my emotions, so strap yourselves in for this wild ride.

As we we head into yet another week of college, I don’t know about you, but I’m exhausted. Physically, emotionally and mentally I’m drained beyond belief.

Physically, I mean I feel like that doesn’t need too much of an explanation given the abundance of stairs on campus. The flights of stairs around campus and the hills are just … never ending, and I don’t even live in Ashton. My emotional and mental state, on the other hand, could take an entire book to explain.

No one really tells you how hard college is going to be. Sure, they talk about having no money and way too much homework, but no one tells you that moving away from home changes you in ways you never thought possible. And, OK, I know I can’t be the only person who feels like college is breaking them instead of making them.

So this is me being honest. This is me being open with my emotions and telling you I don’t think I’ve cried more in a single month in my entire life. I’ve had way too many feelings of self-doubt and hopelessness, and even a 24-hour period where I seriously considered dropping out and going back home.

I’ve kept these emotions hidden because I was scared of judgement. I was terrified that I would be viewed as that one lame kid, stuck in the past high school glory days with no new friends to go out with on a Friday night. So I sucked it up, kept a smile on my face and posted your typical, “yay college!” Instagram post.

What brought me to the point where I decided to be honest about what I was going through was a podcast that my fellow first year Taylor Hudson released Oct. 3 on SoundCloud about her transition into college.

In this podcast Hudson talked about how she, too, was feeling stressed and alone saying, “There’s a lot of loneliness. There’s no friends yet that I’m close enough to to hug. I miss hugs. I miss long, meaningful, comforting, warm, friendly, compassionate hugs from people who I’ve loved and cherished, for years, for months, for a week, for the length of a friendship.”

It was refreshing to know that there was someone else out there that was willing to open up to an audience about their struggles. Hudson further expanded on what led to her honesty, saying, “I was prompted to record the podcast due to a discrepancy between how I was feeling and what was routinely being shared on social media.”

She also said, “Transparency, when it comes to the bumpy parts, has been healing. Hunched over my desk, confessing highs and lows into a microphone turned out to be one of the neatest conversations I’ve had here. And it was between me and the entire online world.”

So here we are. Two lost freshman taking a second to break through what is portrayed via social media and to tell you that you’re not alone. It’s OK to cry and struggle and hurt and feel like you have no clue what you’re doing with your life. And, contrary to popular belief, there are so many other students out there who are feeling the same way.

There is so much hurt that can be avoided if, instead of hiding everything we feel, we’re open about asking for help.

So, if you too are feeling this way, please realize that healing begins when you’re open with your friends and floor mates. Healing begins when you finally take that terrifying step and set up an appointment to see a therapist. Finding happiness and peace cannot be achieved by bottling everything up and pretending it doesn’t exist. Healing begins when you spill the bottle you kept everything in.

And OK, maybe I’m being a little bit dramatic. I do have a solid group of friends whom I appreciate very much. My roommates are the greatest, and I’m joining clubs, loving my theater classes and finding people that I’m pretty sure will be the best friends of my life.

But right now, at this moment? I’m still a little bit lost, still processing that I’m not in California anymore, still overwhelmed by the amount of flannels and Birkenstocks I see on a daily basis. But, at the end of the day, I know it will all be OK because the rain is great, and I’m already achieving some super cool dreams of mine.

If you don’t relate to this and are one of the lucky ones who have fabulously adjusted to college life, I simply ask that you take time to foster relationships with those who are less extroverted and understand that we’re trying our best.

So join this emotional revolution. Be a part of a generation that puts mental and emotional health on a pedestal above what they fear other people will think of them. Don’t let your emotions be baggage that you have to carry alone any longer, but share the good and bad with the community around you. Laugh, cry, rant and maybe yell a little bit–except during quiet hours of course–as freely as you need until you’ve found healing.

Mary is a first-year studying theatre production.