GMOs, not as scary as they sound

GMOs sound scary, but science is how we feed the world. GMO is a frightening acronym. The phrase “genetic modification” brings to mind images of mad scientists crossing fish with tomatoes in the lab. It just feels unnatural. Certainly it can’t be healthy, can it? What with politicians on both sides calling for genetically modified foods to be labeled in stores, something about them must be dangerous, right?

Science says: not exactly.

Genetically modified crops are those which have had a human hand in the shaping of their DNA. By that definition, it’s an ancient human practice. We’ve been artificially selecting genes from our crops for thousands of years. Think staple crops like rice and wheat—born from grassy pastures, modified for our Paleolithic pleasure. You can’t grow modern wheat in the wild. It’s engineered for human consumption, not survival in the “natural” world.

Genetic engineering speeds up the process. Instead of picking the hardiest tomatoes in the harvest and using their seeds for next year, we can, say, read the very DNA of that tomato, and find the gene that makes tomatoes ripen quicker. Biologists insert that gene into the DNA strand in the opposite direction so that the original gene goes inactive. The tomato stays fresh for far longer, and less food goes to waste.

This scientific process creates crops that can feed more people with less resources. Less pesticide, less water, even less farmland. That’s not scary. That’s going green.

Over the last twenty years, scientists did their jobs by being skeptical of the health of genetically modified foods. If the world is going to have a second green revolution, we need to make sure these things are going to be healthful, not harmful. However, the scientific consensus shows that, so far, we have nothing to be afraid of.

Review after review of studies–both from the FDA and from independent international labs–show that genetically modified crops are no less healthful than their traditionally modified counterparts.

If you think it’s worth it to go more “natural” at the expense of conserving crops, tell that to scientists in India, who develop GM tomatoes and other fruits to combat the lack of proper refrigeration and an infrastructure that causes almost a third of their harvested fruit to go to waste.

This is why demanding that food producers label their products for GMOs can be problematic. By warning consumers that GM was used to make their food, you automatically instill the sense that something is dangerous. But since there are zero confirmed health effects posed by genetically modified foods, you might as well issue a warning label that your meal contains corn grown in North Carolina.

Of course, beyond the health effects, there are valid concerns about the environmental and economic consequences of GM agriculture. Specifically, how the grip of corporations like

Monsanto can have dire consequences for both the environment and for growers.

The Monsanto Company is a classic supervillain. By copyrighting their GMO seeds, they copyright entire organisms, and can then sue farmers who reuse the seeds of their harvest for the next crop. Monsanto can even take legal action if a copyrighted corn plant accidentally finds its way into the fields of a farmer who hasn’t purchased it.

Since their crops are everywhere, they effectively have a monopoly on the seed market, so even buying non-copyrighted seeds you can reuse for every planting season becomes too expensive to be competitive.

These aren’t the sustainable practices that public domain GMOs could provide for farmers. It’s the misuse of a world-changing technology to benefit corporations, not agriculture workers nor the consumer.

With a technology that can help us feed a hungry planet with a continuously growing population, we need regulation that prevents monopolies like Monsanto from exploiting it.

As an example of genetic engineering done right, we can look toward Southeast Asia, where food scientists from India, Bangladesh, and the Philippines are revolutionizing accessibility for farmers.

Instead of corporate research firms copyrighting their seeds, researchers from public institutions like universities are developing GM crops—potatoes, chickpeas, bananas, cotton, and more—and releasing them into the public domain.

That’s the heart of the issue: accessibility.

Some people, especially in the US, may be able to afford to eschew GMOs for certified organically grown produce, which end up producing lower yields for the amount of land and water used.

But can people living in low-income areas access that produce? Can people in poorer nations access it? Will anyone be able to as the population increases, and our climate becomes increasingly inhospitable?

In the post-climate change world, we need innovation—new ways of growing crops for the nine billion people who will be sharing the planet by 2050. We need to use science to create crops that use less pesticide, less herbicide, less water, and feed people from all over the world, not just high-income nations who can afford certified organic fruits and vegetables.

Let’s eat real food. And let’s do it with the help of genetic engineering. Just as long as we act responsibly, be equitable and, above all else, be just.

Brian is a junior molucular and cellular biology major.