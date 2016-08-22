New Zealander Sibling Duo Hits Seattle

It’s important to remember the beginning.

For Georgia Nott and older brother Caleb Nott of the electropop duo from Nelson, New Zealand, Broods, their beginning started in 2013 when they released their first single “Bridges” on Sound Cloud.

At the time Caleb Nott attended Garin College, while Georgia Nott studied Auckland University simply hoping that one of the local college radio stations would pick up the song for play.

The track took off, racking up a couple of thousand views online. It was clear to them that this was the beginning of something.

“We were just watching [the number of listeners] and freaking out,” Georgia Nott recalled of this time. “We were like ‘people actually like this–what the hell?’”

The pair dropped out of university to further pursue Broods.

Early success secured them extensive tours world-wide, vaulting them into playing festivals and headlining shows as well as supporting roles alongside big names like Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith.

Fast-forward two years, Georgia and Caleb Nott met with me in their greenroom before playing a sold out show on Aug. 17 at Seattle’s Neptune Theater to talk about their careers and what they have learned along the way.

Despite their extensive touring schedule, the New Zealand pair followed up their debut album “Evergreen” with an incredible sophomore effort—their latest album “Conscious,” released in June, setting them up for yet another round of shows worldwide.

“We had a lot more time to write this album,” Georgia Nott said, explaining that both production and theme-wise, the project is heavier than their previous content. “We did a lot more ourselves,” she added.

The siblings wrote and recorded “Evergreen” over a short five-week period. The two recalled that time feeling like a rushed effort to keep up with popular musical peers at the time, such as Lorde and Ellie Goulding who shared their producer, Joel Little.

In comparison, the making of “Conscious” spanned over the past two years, allowing Broods to churn out a lot of content and then refine their work.

“It was cool for us to get that time and room to develop just personally instead of going into the studio with a producer that kind of does what you want, because then you learn nothing,” Georgia Nott said.

“We knew more about what we were doing especially on production side,” Caleb Nott jumped in. The multi-instrumentalist has taken the reigns on production over the past two years, finding the ins and outs of programming as well as composition.

“The first album we went into it like, ‘We want to do this electronic project,’ but we’d never done electronic music before,” he explained.

The Notts experienced a lot of trial and error, they admitted, finding themselves writing many songs they didn’t like before writing songs they did.

“It took a while to start,” Caleb Nott said. “It was very slow in the start of the writing process. Nothing really felt 100% right.”

Struggling to move away from the first record in trial and error, one song finally stood out to them—the opening track, “Free.”

“I’d lose everything so I can sing / Hallelujah, I’m free,” Georgia Nott belted, unaccompanied before the song took off, hurling into a powerful world of what would become the rest of the album.

“It takes something that you really believe in to get started and that was ‘Free,’” Georgia Nott said.

The two say “Conscious” proves that Broods has mastered electronic music and yet kept their original sound and vision. In continuation and development of their music, these songs offer explosive, high-stakes instrumentation in which Georgia Nott’s vocal performance is more arresting than ever.

“With this album we had a picture of what each song was going to be like live while we were writing it,” Caleb Nott said.

While the album delivers a wider scope of content, Georgia Nott bares her soul through lyricism—telling a story through the songs. Accompanied by unalloyed, synthpop vigor, they say the album was made to be played live.

“We were subconsciously aware of how it would translate live because we’ve been playing for a couple of years,” he added.

Taking the stage on Aug. 17, Broods delivered their electric performance full of different ranges of environments and dynamics. Incorporating lights, smoke and transitions—the show was orchestrated to take the crowd through an experience full of highs, lows, struggles, love, loss, anger, joy, and recovery.

The Nott’s approach to electropop is infectious, moving the crowd both literally and figuratively. In the end, that’s all the pair hopes to continue to do.

“I think we just want people to walk away feeling good,” Georgia Nott said.

This simple desire was apparent when in the middle of the set as Georgia and Caleb Nott took a moment to share their simple beginnings with the audience.

Their first performance together was in elementary school, for a talent show.

“We performed ‘Big Yellow Taxi,’ the Amy Grant version,” Caleb Nott recalled laughing. “Our parents would say ‘You can play guitar, you can sing. Cool. Do Something.’”

During the Neptune show, the two displayed these simple talents, taking a break from the electronic energy. Performing acoustically with only a guitar and their voices, the brother and sister carried out their music the way they used to in the beginning.