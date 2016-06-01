Student entrepreneur dreams big

Life after senior year of college can be a vast, unclear and sometimes frightening place for those who don’t know what to expect Austin Harris, however, is embracing the unknown.

Harris’ passion, and one of his primary pursuits, lies in making documentaries. He’s drawn to the stories that are overlooked, stories like the refugee crisis in Europe that can connect to those onscreen and off.

“The most rewarding thing [about filmmaking] is being able to tell someone’s story in a way that has an impact both on that person… and the people who watch it,” Harris says with fervor, relaxing into one of the large armchairs in Weter lounge.

This summer, Harris will be working on wedding videography. The Santa Barbara native will be graduating with a degree in business marketing and an art media minor.

Harris hopes to make it over to Greece by the end of the year to do some filmmaking.

“It is still very unknown at this point, but that’s the fun of it,” Harris said.

The life of a documenter suits Harris—he has a thirst for exploring, loving outdoor activities like hiking and camping and he possesses a great desire to travel.

But Harris isn’t just a budding adventurer and storyteller—he’s also a blooming businessman.

Harris participated with a team in Seattle Pacific University’s social venture competition in 2015, developing a business that did so well in the competition that Harris and his team decided to take it further, presenting it in an event for start up businesses, held at McCall Hall in Seattle, and won first place.

“Our business is a Seattle­based clothing manufacturer that provides employment to underemployed and marginalized people,” Harris explains, his desire to affect and help people present even in his business venture.

“It’s definitely something I believe in and I think it will succeed in the future,” he says.

The small business has made progress in the past year—Harris and his team have gained their first employee, who will sew the blank apparel that they manufacture to sell to retailers.

Additionally, they have some contracts with a few interested buyers in the works.

Harris is starting with t­shirts but hopes to expand the product in the future to other articles of clothing.

His education at SPU, and in the business major, has tremendously aided him in his endeavors.

Harris’ experience at SPU has been a highly positive one, sprinkled with adventure and a close community stemming from living in the dorms.

“Freshman year, I had the mentality of saying yes to everything,” Harris says, lightly laughing as he shifts in his seat. “… I remember… I went on a camping trip with four of my friends, and we decided where we were going as we got into the car to go, and ended up finding some old forest roads, driving to the middle of the woods and just camping there.”

But of course, not every college experience is a happy one, and Harris remembers the shooting on June 5, 2014 with a somber pause, his voice lowering to a soft hum.

“When the shooting happened… that was definitely a very hard thing for me,” he says. “The guy that passed away was a member of our floor. That was a really intense experience to go through with our close community of guys. I think [it was] definitely something we grew a lot from.”

The shooting was a transformative experience for Harris, an experience where he came to learn more about himself and the world around him—similarly to how he wants to impact others with his work.

SPU has taught him not to limit yourself to what you feel like you can do, what you feel is expected of you. Harris certainly hasn’t let many things stop him on his path to serving a greater purpose, and no matter what the future has to offer after college, he’s meeting it with open arms.

“Dream big, and don’t sell yourself short.”