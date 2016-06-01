STUB kicks off summer

Large lines of students traced the edges of campus and looped across Martin Square. Some guests waited to pet a small wallabee, others for cotton candy and many stood in line for carnival type rides and attractions.

A petting zoo, rock wall and photobooth were just some of the allurements at SPU’s annual Shapadooah on Thursday, May 26.

Being comfortable with weirdness and being outgoing are two characteristics that the SPU Student Union Board focused on for this years music festival.

All members of STUB wore green shirts in the spirit of the popular Disney theme “Neverland.”

With a tagline for 2016 that read “Live a little and make it weird,” students were encouraged to branch out and immerse themselves in one of the final events of the school year.

KSPU partnered with STUB to put on their spring concert in Martin Square during Shapadooah.

Former talent show winner Zahara Williams teamed up with fellow participants for 30 minutes of continuous performances.

Williams led the performance with backup vocalists sophomore Erin Beattie, junior Emma Hancock and junior Lennox Bishop alongside. Freshman Geo Okham played drums, junior Luke Martin was on guitar and junior Jake Kelley on bass.

Senior Aaron Wittrock played keyboard, and was proud to team up with his fellow peers.

“Getting an encore was great,” Wittrock said. “I wanted to play one last time with my friends, both old and new.”

The band performed a cover of Emily King’s “Distance” and a mashup of The 1975’s “Somebody Else” mixed with Drake’s “Hotline Bling” and other hits that Wittrock claimed to stun the crowd.

“When they recognized Zahara from the talent show last February, they knew it was going to be good,” Wittrock said.

Junior Cody Killipatrick played DJ while junior Carter Wilhelm and Peter Van Winkle shared their mix of contemporary beats with loads of bass to entertain the crowd while they waited in line for the food trucks.

The catering comprised of three choices: Wicked Pies Pizzeria, Thai You Up and chicken from a cart cleverly named Gobble. Despite the quirky names, selections of entrees were universally pleasing and never too adventurous to please a crowd of one thousand or more SPU students.

Senior Bo Valencia however, desired more from the food palette.

“The choices were so limited I couldn’t help but think there could have been bigger portion sizes,” said Valencia. “Still, the pad thai packed a powerful punch.”

The petting zoo amazed senior Sean Morton and his friend senior Jake Van Winkle who bonded over the urban livestock.

“The animals stuck their heads into this giant pile of hay like they had found bliss and nirvana,” Morton said. “There was enough variety of animals to stump even the most gifted biology student.”

A rock-climbing wall, a bucking robotic bull and a unique four-player game on an inflatable pad paved the way for this year’s highlights.

Known to be one of the most attended event of the school year, the Neverland-themed Shapadooah was another successful attempt at bringing students together for fun before finals week.