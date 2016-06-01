“Letting God use you as he leads”

Before she even decided to return to higher education for a bachelor’s degree, Bobbie Childers was bound in a seemingly endless streak of uncertainty which often manifested into a recurring dream.

Standing in the middle of the Hertz music building at Central Washington State College, Childers searched for her class. Left wandering the hallways in a boundless pursuit, Childers could not find her own classroom while every other student seemed to know their way.

Needless to say, Childers didn’t get any sleep the night before her first day of class at SPU.

“That dream haunted me for years,” Childers said, “It stopped when I started working toward my degree here at SPU. I have never had it since.”

Excited yet nervous to dive into student life, words such as “group project” were petrifying for her.

Though Childers may have been anxious about her first day as a student, she was no stranger to the SPU campus. Five years prior to beginning her studies here, Childers joined the SPU faculty staff as the administrative assistant for music and theatre.

Previously, Childers had studied at Central Washington State College (now University) in 1971.

Due to personal reasons, she was not able to complete her degree.

“It has been God’s timing. It’s 45 years later since I started my college journey, and I am now 63,” said Childers, “Like all other graduates, this is only a beginning.”

Now in her 11th year working at SPU, she currently holds the position of program coordinator for the music and theatre department.

Additionally, she has also been adjunct faculty teaching social ballroom dance technique for the health and human performance department for the past nine years.

Childers hadn’t originally planned on studying when she was called to SPU, but after her son graduated from here (SPU 2010), Ramona Holmes, who was the music chair at the time, planted the seed that it was time for her to finally finish her own degree.

For the last six years, Childers has been pursuing a degree in communications, taking just about one class per quarter.

“I had dreamed of finishing for longer than my classmates have been alive, but I was still unsure I could juggle everything and do anything well,” Childers said.

It was Debbie Crouch in the admissions office that gave her a not so gentle, but necessary, nudge toward her dream.

With support from both of her departments, all the moving pieces began to come together.

By the end of the first week, Childers was hooked.

“I wanted to learn everything,” she said.

Eager to develop an ability to advocate and negotiate more effectively, Childers decided to pursue a degree in communications to learn from the past and be able to help promote change in the status quo in a manner that honors God.

Being both faculty and student has allowed her insight into the seemingly different but quite similar worlds.

The most important thing she has learned while fulfilling multiple roles on campus is empathy. It has given her an understanding of the challenges and individual timelines each of these parts of the puzzle.

Childers notes that aligning the various timelines has allotted her the opportunity to support and communicate with the two other roles while she is in the third.

“The timelines and deadlines don’t always move along parallel with each other, but knowing this from experience, helps me immensely with communication between these roles across campus,” Childers said.

Being a student, Childers has experienced first­hand the quality of professors at SPU as educators, as human beings and as fellow Christians.

Appreciating that minds are stretched and the bar is held high, Childers recognized the efforts that go into gathering and discussing difficult issues in the classrooms openly and authentically.

As a faculty member, one of her favorite things about SPU is the community present throughout campus.

Childers especially enjoys “How [the faculty] all work together to serve each other and those around us. I love our students and being a part of these particular years of their lives. It’s a privilege.”

Despite having a love for both being faculty and student, the last six years have come with their own set of difficulties.

For Childers, the main challenge was rooted in a streamline of time management.

“I had to get it down to a science to make sure everything would get accomplished,” Childers said as she explained how she would use her two hour bus ride home to Maple Valley to study and do homework.

She notes, however, any obstacles she faced have always been met with gracious support from student and faculty alike; her greatest inspiration being her husband Jim.

“He has been there every step of the way. He’s solid, and he inspires me to pull from within things I didn’t know I was capable of,” Childers said.

As graduation draws near, she looks forward to utilizing what she has learned as a student, and giving it back to SPU.

With the various important discussions taking place on campus, Childers stated that she seeks to be a part of the conversations helping take the university forward.

When first embarking on her journey, Childers was unaware of the breadth and depth of the study of communication.

Six years later, she says that she is not the same person.

“I had no idea I would develop a passion for this subject,” Childers said, “I give that credit to my professors who put fire to the flame through their teaching.”

Childers’ major area of study has become a passion.

“Observing and studying leadership qualities and skills fascinates me; performing musically and in the arts has been a life­time love,” Childers said.

Childers encourages students to takes risks and to not let barriers, such as age, discourage one from following one’s dreams.

“Let God use you as he leads,” Childers said.

“You will never be sorry.”