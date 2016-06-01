Guest commentary: Reality of mental illness on campus

As an SPU undergraduate alumnus, it pains me to see that in an article about de­stigmatizing mental illness published by The Falcon on May 11, many of the claims made by those quoted in the article seem to cover up a reality that mentally ill students face on campus.

During my time at the university, I struggled to integrate into the community when dealing with mental illnesses that started to have a more present onset near the beginning of my 20s. I felt ostracized and shamed for my mental health state when bringing up my Tourette’s syndrome and OCD in front of other students in my theology program and was constantly met with silence, or worse, offered religion and prayer as a solution to my illness.

I found myself quickly losing my faith in the community when I could find only a few allies among faculty and students. Many were ill equipped to deal with issues like my own, and this ignorance surrounding alternate mental states only furthered my isolation.

My sophomore year at the university, beloved Peer (Resident) Adviser Olivia Birk was known for expressing her emotions through a mannequin art piece. When Birk used this to express pain from a breakup, one student who did not fully understand the situation reported her concerns about Birk’s mental health to Residence Life. This led to a series of events that prompted the university to fire her.

In a Falcon article published on May 11, 2016, Residence Life Coordinator Matt Cox said, “When someone discloses something to you, just sit with it, if they’re giving you the privilege of hearing this bit of their story, ask honest questions … Resist the temptation to rush in and spiritualize or rush in and play uber social worker … one shuts the person down and one keeps the person from getting more potent help.”

In contrast to these words, when Cox dealt with Birk’s case, the April 16, 2014 issue of The Falcon stated, “Birk said Cox told her that he had talked with only two of the women on Second West before Residence Life made a decision. Birk said Cox told her that his conversation with the two residents didn’t last more than 20 minutes each,” Birk’s termination letter, obtained by The Falcon, reads, “‘Your RLC, Matt Cox, will be in contact with you to help with the details of finding another housing placement.’ Birk said she received no help.” As a result, she was left homeless and forced to couch surf, struggling to pay rent or buy food.

Cox’s recent statements are hypocritical and unwilling to admit that Residence Life dealt with mental health in an extremely inappropriate manner. Self­expressions of mental illness are viewed with judgment, fear and intimidation by this Christian community. Students with mental illnesses experience a community without the love, empathy or acceptance that is given to psychologically ­normative peers.

If this university claims to be a Christ­centered community but fails to accept members of their own community because of blatant ignorance and fear of what they do not fully understand, they are not exhibiting Christ, who comforted and advocated for the marginalized.

While many students with ADD/ADHD are accommodated, less effort is put into raising awareness of other conditions that my peers or I have experienced, such as depression, OCD, PTSD, bipolar and schizoaffective disorder.

A swamped counseling center leaves students in need with long waitlists and lack of treatment.

Residence Life has discouraged students that do seek outside help and wish to return to the university, claiming that their re­integration may be problematic.

One student I talked to was a former SMC whose illness led to a brief visit to a hospital.

However, when this student attempted to reintegrate to the SPU community, the action was not cleared by the counseling center, and the dean of students warned the student that because of their issues with mental health, they were now “not fit for the community.”

A friend of mine had a similar experience her Spring quarter of 2013, when, as a result of her depression, Residence Life notified her that they were concerned that her returning to the floor would have an adverse effect on other students, ­ as if her illness were contagious. For students who remain at the university but are put on medication, many in the community falsely assume that the issue has been resolved. Many want to pretend that the person’s mental state has somehow completely returned to the same normative psychology of everyone else without side effects. This attitude refuses to acknowledge the diversity of possible mental states and sees only the psychology of the majority as the most desired and valued.

Faculty need to be better equipped to recognize and accommodate mental illness for students in their classes, perhaps through some form of training focused on the psychology of those with atypical brain chemistries. Telling students that their mental health is a spiritual issue fails to keep up with the scientific literature of the 21st century which has helped the rest of the world better understand mental illness in a realistic and helpful way.

The JED Foundation Campus Program is an example of a resource the university could use to further its competency in handling mental health, suicide prevention and substance abuse. This program seeks to provide consultation for campuses that wish to achieve emotional well­being for their students through the development of a campus­wide team. Besides the cost of travel for the Campus Program clinician, the cost of the program for participating schools is $6,000.

Moving forward, I hope the university can seek a more holistic view of mental illness. Members of the university often want to hold a duality of the mind/soul and body. This ignores the issue that our mental illnesses are not in fact separate of our physical ones, but are physical illnesses.

Our brain states are a result of many physical factors, including genetics, early childhood development and later physical changes in the structure and chemistry of the brain that can lead to the onset of an illness.

If this cannot be understood, I fear the well­being of students will continue to be neglected for the sake of solely seeking spiritual help rather than addressing the issues like any other physical illness.

I call on university faculty to put an end to their hypocrisy, openly admit past mistakes in furthering the problem and to push for a community with increased openness and services to students who are suffering. If this is accomplished, students can be integrated back into the university without fear of losing higher education opportunities.

Mark Grenfell is an SPU alumnus.