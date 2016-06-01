Five Falcons represent SPU at NCAA

With a weekend gap following the GNAC championships, five members of the Seattle Pacific women’s track and field team traveled down south to Bradenton, Florida to compete in the three day NCAA Division II Championships on IMG Academy Field. The meet took place from Thursday, March 26 through Saturday, March 28. This is the first time the NCAA has taken its competition to the IMG Academy Field and will be switching to Sioux Falls, South Dakota in spring 2018.

This is will mark the second time all five Falcons will be making a NCAA appearance within the span of 12 weeks. The first time being the indoor nationals in Pittsburg, Kansas last March 11 and March 12.

The Seattle Pacific women’s team are also currently ranked No. 7 in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Program of the Year. SPU has a total of 18 NCAA provisional qualifying marks this past spring (17 for the women and one for the men) and the five Falcons representing SPU hoped to add more marks following competition.

Senior Lynelle Decker waited around patiently for the summoning of runners to the starting line for Thursday’s 1500-meter preliminaries, but when no one called them over she took initiative and walked herself on the track. Realizing they were just about to begin Decker almost missed the start, but made it just in time to race.

Decker crossed the finish line first with the fastest time of the night, 27.34 seconds which placed her as the top seed for the championship race schedule to take place on Saturday.

After powering through the championship 1500-meter race, Decker broke a career-best time and placed sixth with a time of 4:25.02. That’s more than two seconds better than her previous best of 4:27.16, which was set at the Bryan Clay Invitational on April 15.

Less than two hours later Decker stepped back on the track to race in the 800 and crossed the finish line in fifth place with a time of 2:09.08. Though she didn’t finish as fast as she originally wanted, Decker was only worried about the head count to get All-American because only the top eight out of 12 would get All-American. She succeeded.

An unfortunate injury to senior Jalen Tim’s hamstring prevented her from competing in the 400 hurdles on the first day of the competition. After sustaining the injury two days before the GNAC Championships last week on Friday, May 13, Tims suited up for her event but was unable to continue after struggling during warm up. She was forced to scratch from the race just minutes before the start.

Tims will leave SPU as the record-holder for the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:00.06 that was posted at the Beach Invitational in Long Beach California on April 16. This new record broke Jenny Vale’s record of 1:00.10 which was set back in 1993, more than 20 years ago.

Things didn’t go well for senior Jahzelle Ambus during the championships either. She clocked in a time of 55.94 in the 400-meter dash which placed her 17th place overall. Ambus will leave SPU with two records, one in outdoor (54.68) and indoor (54.87) as well as back to back GNAC titles in both.

A satisfying finish for senior Maliea Luquin during Friday’s competition consisted of her placing 14th overall in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.02, which was within .05 of her career-best time. Luquin came to Florida as the co-No. 20 seed and her final finish pushed her ahead of seven athletes who were previously seeded ahead of her.

Luquin has accomplished about every goal she has set for herself throughout the seasons. All that is left is finishing up her degree in August to end her journey at SPU.

After waiting out the first two days of competition, freshman Geneva Lehnert finally competed in the high jump on Saturday. Lehnert entered the competition as the co-No.9 seed and took ninth place overall clearing 5 feet, 5 ¾ inches.

Originally missing her first bar at the opening height of 5-5 ¼, Lehnert picked things back up and cleared it on her second try.

She then refocused and cleared 5-5 ¾ on her first attempt but went out at the height of 5-7, which was frustrating to Lehnert because she has cleared it in past attempts.

Besides the graduating seniors of the SPU track and field team, the rest of the Falcons look forward to their next indoor season and already see opportunities to build upon the momentum of this spring.