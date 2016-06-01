Fashion aims to defy predisposed mindsets

An Ohio teen attending prom made headlines when she arrived at the dance in a handmade dress featuring an African print called Ankara.

Despite the beauty of this teen’s gown, she received negative words from a teacher telling her that her dress was tacky. The negativity, however, only inspired the teen more.

She took to the internet to post her prom photos featuring her gown, receiving love and support from people all over the world.

Taking action to defy racial barriers through fashion, this teen became inspired to create such a gown by African model Jessica Chibuez.

Culturally expressive fashion statements are nothing new. One of the most iconic movements, The Ebony Fashion Fair, was founded by Eunice Johnson around 1958. The notion took storm across the United States featuring haute couture looks that inspired people all over the world.

Through fashion, the Ebony Fashion Fair changed predisposed mindsets and obstacles in society. Today, numerous exhibitions have been implemented to honor the achievements of the fashion fair, one of which that is located at The Bellevue Art Museum.

The exhibition at The Bellevue Art Museum is redesigning not only a way for people to be introduced to these fashion statements from the 1950s, but also allowing for people to become aware of the power behind the Ebony Fashion Fair.

The gallery features around 40 different creations established by designers such as Christian Dior, Givenchy, Christian Lacroix and Yves Saint Laurent.

Through special pieces like feathered coats, beaded gowns, iconic jewelry and dazzling hats, the empowerment is embodied in every piece.

Johnson aimed to inspire as she orchestrated the Ebony Fashion Fair.