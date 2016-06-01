Facing sexual misconduct at SPU

Junior Alli Musolino stepped in front of her peers in a public speaking class only a year ago to talk about feminism.

Musolino wanted to debunk myths; to show that feminism is more complex than common media portrayals of women and to ask students to consider how gender inequality contributes to one of society’s most pervasive issues.

Then Musolino asked them to face sexual assault.

“They were respectful but I definitely felt this kind of disassociation,” Musolino says, noting how many students disengage at first, a common reaction to sexual assault she says.

However, as her examples of sexual assault increased in severity, Musolino noticed a change.

“I’m sharing these really horrific stories about young 8-year-old girls in India who had been raped,” Musolino, an advocate for sexual assault awareness, says. “The minute that I laid down that example and I think a couple other really horrific ones … just the floodgates opened.”

“It’s sad … even reflecting on it right now how it took slowly, incrementally ramping it up to that point until people were emotional and crying,” she says.

For Musolino, her experience illustrates how individuals often wait to face sexual misconduct until the incidents are too severe to avoid. Though prevalent, Musolino says it’s often difficult for a community to discuss the range of offenses that occur, which can include sexual harassment, rape and other sexual assault. This affects their ability to eliminate it, she says.

In recent years, the Department of Education has worked to ensure that universities across the nation address the increasing prevalence of sexual misconduct on college campuses through compliance with Title IX standards and other policies. As a result, examinations of the sexual misconduct policies and preventative measures universities’ utilize have garnered media spotlight.

What SPU needs, Musolino has found, is consistent and open dialogue that addresses the root causes of sexual assault and improves the university’s response to all forms of sexual misconduct.

“If we don’t talk about it, then how do we ever expect it to change?” she says.

“Seattle Pacific University is committed to maintaining an environment free of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and other forms of sexual misconduct.”

~Sexual Misconduct Policy

Just how common is sexual assault at SPU?

In 2013 and 2014 the Office of Safety and Security received eight reports of forcible sex offenses, according to SPU’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report updated April 29, 2016. Of the four occurring in 2014, three were classified as incidents of rape with the remaining report listed as fondling.

Additionally, while the report does not include statistics for 2015 and 2016, at least two reports of sexual assault were filed this academic year according to OSS’ daily crime log.

Associate Director of Safety and Security Cheryl Michaels says that it’s vital to raise awareness of gender-based violence and establish procedures for responding to sexual misconduct.

In part, this is because OSS knows crimes of sexual assault, domestic or dating violence, stalking and incest or statutory rape often go unreported, Michaels says.

“We want students and employees to feel so comfortable on the campus, to know that we have resources available to them, that they can come to us,” Michaels says.

The university’s Sexual Misconduct Policy is designed to address incidents reported by students and employees.

When a student or employee, called a discloser, reports sexual misconduct, they can choose to pursue either an informal or formal process, as stated within SPU’s Sexual Misconduct Policy. Regardless, Michaels says disclosers always have the opportunity to report the incident to police.

In the case of a formal process, the university initiates an investigation to determine whether it is more likely than not that sexual misconduct occurred.

“When we do the investigation, we take statements, we might look at corroborating information,” Michaels says. “We make a determination whether … the person who’s allegedly accused of doing the assault is responsible.”

If the alleged perpetrator is found responsible, the university can take various corrective actions including suspension, dismissal, transferring to a different residence hall or housing unit and termination of employment, among others.

Unfortunately, Michaels says in her years working with OSS she’s found students are not aware that there is a conduct process they can pursue through the university.

“The most important thing is for students to know that there are options available to them and that we want to provide them with as much information as possible,” Michaels says.

“The University strictly prohibits any retaliation, intimidation, or coercion directed against an employee, student, or other person who, in good faith, has registered a complaint, reported an incident, or otherwise participated in an investigation… under this policy.”

~Sexual Misconduct Policy

The first several months of college were liberating for now senior Samantha Krejcik. Like many, she was meeting new people and going out with friends.

It was at one of these outings that Krejcik and a male SPU student kissed, initiating the potential for a relationship.

“I ended up kissing [him] … Then in the next following days that same boy had gotten my number and we were like Facebook messaging and texting,” Krejcik says. “It was all very innocent and very liberating.”

Eventually this student invited Krejcik to watch a movie with him.

“I told him maybe and he was like ‘it will be really fun!’” she says. “So I went to the room.”

She was laying on the bed with the other student watching the movie when, suddenly, he forced Krejcik to participate in a sexual activity without consent.

“I remember being so shocked by what was happening to me that it was like I literally can’t say anything,” Krejcik says of the sexual assault. “I was like how does this happen at a Christian university that I’m going to and that I’m supposed to feel safe at?”

Krejcik says with her safety violated, she left the university. It wasn’t until she returned in Spring 2014 that the incident was reported by another student and the university asked Krejcik if she wanted to pursue a formal complaint procedure.

“I eventually decided to go through with the reporting,” she says, noting the process took three months before the university came to a decision.

She received the results of the investigation via email from then-Dean of Students for Community Life Joel Perez, stating that the accused student was found responsible for sexual misconduct and was immediately expelled and banned from campus.

For Krejcik, the severity of the university officials’ decision demonstrated how serious SPU took her report. Unfortunately, Krejcik feels the university could’ve protected her privacy far better while conducting interviews during its investigation.

Krejcik said that each new interview resulted in another individual that knew what happened to her and could share the incident with others.

“And all of a sudden my reporting process became very, very public and way more people than I wanted to know knew,” Krejcik says. “They don’t hold anyone under confidentiality.”

Additionally, Krejcik says she experienced retaliation following the investigation from one individual who was friends with the accused student at the time.

“[He] was posting on Twitter things about my reporting,” Krejcik says. “There was one Twitter post … he posted it in April and he was like ‘the best April fools joke is trying to get someone expelled for something that happened two years ago.’”

“Like everyone knows what you are talking about,” she says of his post.

Other times, the student would come to Krejcik telling her she was ruining the accused student’s life. Though she reported an incident of retaliation to the university, she feels the university didn’t address her concerns.

“That’s what made me frustrated, you took everything about my reporting very seriously until it was over, and then all of a sudden I didn’t matter anymore,” Krejcik says.

Current Dean of Students for Life Chuck Strawn was not involved in the investigation concerning Krejcik’s case and, regardless, said that he cannot speak to the specifics of the case due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, but notes that SPU takes retaliation very seriously under the Sexual Misconduct Policy.

“If someone has been brave enough to come forward, they should be able to live their life in relative peace, peace of mind,” Strawn says. “To then hear that there may be something else going on, that would be something that I would come down pretty hard on.”

According to Strawn, reports and investigations under the Sexual Misconduct Policy are unique to other student conduct processes in that it is the only policy where both parties to an investigation are informed of the results or corrective actions that follow.

In contrast, if a student reports another student for misconduct that constitutes a violation of Lifestyle Expectations, they will not be informed of the results. Following a report, university officials will determine whether an incident constitutes retaliation as defined by the Sexual Misconduct Policy, or misconduct such as “disrespectful comments,” which violate Lifestyle Expectations.

“The first question is, is this retaliation or is this disrespect?” Strawn says. “…when they were doing the investigation and they looked into it, did they believe that that fell into a violation of the sexual harassment policy, in which case the person would know of what the result was or did that fall under a violation of another lifestyle expectation?”

For Krejcik, this variation in how the university can handle reports of bullying or harassment is not made explicit within the Sexual Misconduct Policy. Without this information, Krejcik feels the student experiencing possible retaliation is left at a disadvantage.

“I don’t understand how harassment and retaliation are different. … I feel like they are very much the same,” Krejcik says. “I don’t know how, given the information SPU admin had, how they could have reduced it to a non-issue.”

Regardless, Krejcik feels that she should’ve been informed of how the university handled her report.

In truth, Krejcik feels the university was not prepared at the time to enforce Title IX standards that require schools to ensure disclosers are protected from retaliation. Schools must comply with this federal law.

“I’m not mad at SPU because I get it and I understand, but realistically when Title IX was implemented you should’ve had a firm structure set in place from the get-go so that my situation didn’t happen,” Krejcik says.

Krejcik feels proud to have gone through with the reporting and is content with the results, but in the end she can’t say it was worth it.

“I don’t think I’m there yet. I think in a year or in a couple of years I could say that, but for what I went through especially with retaliation it did not encourage me the way I thought it would,” she says. “My expectations were very much, I’m going to go through the reporting process, I’m going to heal… when really the person who retaliated against me, whenever I see him I think about it and that makes me upset.”

“If there is evidence that an accused’s continued presence may constitute a threat to others or to the continuance of normal University operations, interim suspension, eviction, and/or other restrictions may be imposed immediately and without prior notice.”

~Sexual Misconduct Policy

A former student says she faced several challenges when she reported sexual harassment Winter quarter 2015. For the purposes of this article, she has requested anonymity and has been given the pseudonym Karen.

A student living on Karen’s floor began forcibly grabbing Karen inappropriately and without her permission. Karen says that while at first the student did so jokingly, the acts escalated in nature to unwanted sexual advances.

“She would slap my behind really hard and grab it,” Karen says. “She would sit herself on me or grab me and hold me there and wouldn’t let me go when I tried to.”

Sometimes, the student would grab Karen’s sides or hips and shake her. At other times, she grabbed Karen’s breasts violently.

“I told her multiple times to stop and she wouldn’t,” she says. “… for a while no one said anything because she was a girl so they just were like ‘just a touchy girl.’”

According to the misconduct policy, sexual harassment is “any unwelcome verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature that is sufficiently severe, persistent or pervasive” that it interferes with a victim’s life.

Eventually, Karen reported the incidents to her residence advisor and student ministry coordinator, who then brought in the hall’s residence life coordinator.

“I reported her because I was feeling unsafe … and like my body was not my own,” Karen says. “I kept saying like ‘I don’t want to be on the floor with her, I can’t just walk the hall and have to run into her.’”

Among the resources provided under SPU’s Sexual Misconduct Policy, a victim can request changes to academic and living situations regardless if they choose to report the crime to campus security. However, the policy does not explicitly state whether a victim can request that the accused is removed.

Rather, the policy states that among the corrective actions that can result from an investigation, the accused can be transferred to a different residence hall or housing unit following an investigation.

In Karen’s case, the accused student was not removed from the floor. Instead, Karen was moved to an apartment on campus.

“They uprooted me and moved me into an empty on campus apartment. I was there for two weeks,” Karen says. “Then they moved me back into the dorms and the other girl had to leave.”

In an email to the Falcon sent June 1, 2016, Michaels stated she could not comment on specific incidents due to confidentiality and privacy concerns but says “each situation needs to be analyzed on its own facts.”

“A primary goal is to promote the safety of those who feel threatened, and there may be different ways to do this in different circumstances,” Michaels wrote.

Additionally, Strawn says while he was not involved in Karen’s case and could not comment on the matter, traditionally the respondent to a complaint would be relocated.

“I think traditionally, where I have seen it in other places … the relocation, it has traditionally been the person that is the respondent,” Strawn says. “I think that’s pretty much the standard across the board but every situation is unique.”

Upon returning to her floor, Karen says she was interviewed multiple times and repeatedly told by her RA, SMC and the RLC to “be aware of the image” she presented.

“They acted like I was lying, like another girl wouldn’t come onto another girl … and my RA and SMC wouldn’t speak to me anymore,” Karen says.

In one incident involving her boyfriend, Karen says another student reported her to the RLC for “making the word ‘no’ confusing.”

While in a residence hall lounge, Karen says her boyfriend went to kiss her before leaving. As he reached for her, Karen says she jokingly turned away and said “no, just leave me” while laughing.

As a result, she says the RLC called her in to discuss her behavior.

“She said something along the lines of I was putting out a different image than [what] I was complaining about,” she says. “Their concern was that I was confusing girls.”

For Karen, how the university handle the situation was frustrating. She feels the university should not have relocated her, but should have initially relocated the accused student to another housing unit.

Aside from relocating, Karen says the biggest issue with the process was experiencing isolation and admonition from her floormates and residence life following her report. She believes university officials need to discuss sensitivity with communities surrounding a victim when reports occur, and continue to provide more support in the future.

“I think that would’ve really helped, because it puts people’s minds in a place where it’s not [the victim’s] fault,” Karen says.

For Krejcik, Karen and Musolino, this all comes down to greater communication between students and administration to improve the Sexual Misconduct Policy. Strawn agrees, noting that sexual misconduct policies are continually evolving.

“For me, it’s always been about how can we make sure our students are supported,” Strawn says.

Musolino also emphasizes the need for education on sexuality and sexual misconduct that is more gender inclusive. Krejcik and Musolino also feel stronger education programs should be directed specifically at incoming freshmen.

“It is crucial to inform freshmen about what sexuality is and what is consent and what are boundaries,” Krejcik says, “because if you don’t know that coming into a place where like people do start experimenting with sexuality and things like that, bad, bad, bad things can happen.”

Junior Kyndra Nelson, who is working with university officials in Safety and Security and Student Life on SPU’s educational programs, agrees. She wants to make awareness campaigns and educational programs at SPU more gender inclusive as well.

“You need to have a place of community, bringing men in,” Nelson says. “Separating groups, it does not create a place of easy communication.”

Additionally, Nelson is pushing the university to give sexual assault education during freshmen orientation greater prominence, though concerns remain as to whether students will retain the information at that time.

“So the only time [the university] can talk to every student and inform them about policies and what is sexual assault … is during the one chaotic time that no one wants to pay attention,” Nelson says.

In light of this, Nelson emphasizes the importance of making information accessible to a broad range of individuals.

Still, the first step to addressing sexual assault lies in an open conversation and using the appropriate language, says Musolino, because “when you refuse to call it rape because it makes others uncomfortable, you invalidate a person’s story.”

Krejcik emphasizes this as well, touching on the fact that failure to acknowledge what a victim experienced detracts from the seriousness of sexual assault.

“I feel like I’m in so much tension all the time whenever I talk about it…” Krejcik says. “People don’t want to use the word ‘rape’ because rape is so severe, and it’s one of the worst things that can happen to a person, but that takes away the validity of it.”

For Musolino, addressing sexual assault should not fall solely on the shoulders of individuals directly affected by it, but on the shoulders of an entire community. SPU needs to strive for this approach, she says.

“We’re doing well, but ‘well’ is not good enough,” she says. “There’s always room for improvement.”