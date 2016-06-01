Deciding what is worth following

Four years of memories hang on the walls of senior Katie Thomas’ dorm room for another week before they are packed up and moved out.

Thomas has made a home out of SPU.

Serving as a Resident Adviser for the past two years, Thomas lived in the dorms for all four years of her education at SPU.

The residents on Thomas’ floor consider her to be family, dubbing her their “Mom.” Pictures of the residents holding words of appreciation for their RA are posted throughout their hallway on Second West Emerson.

But Thomas says SPU felt like home long before she was a student.

“It was always so ingrained in me that this is where I wanted to go,” she said.

Both of Thomas’ parents met at SPU where they both graduated. Their first home as a family was down the street from Tiffany Loop where her mother pushed her around in a stroller.

Years later when considering college, Thomas says her parents pushed her to go far away to be challenged and gain new experience. However, Thomas decided to follow in her parents’ footsteps, studying theology with a focus in educational ministry which eventually led to her decision to serve as an RA.

Thomas explains that her parents’ friends met at SPU and one of the pastors at her church is a woman who attended SPU’s seminary program. These influenced her decision in how she saw their community outside of college. She wanted that same experience.

Values of community were instilled in Thomas’ theology classes and directed her toward a struggle in faith.

“Community is such a buzz word at SPU,” Thomas said. “But community is a space of being vulnerable and open, daring greatly to wholehearted loving, sacrificial loving.”

Thomas practiced this way of life through the time spent on her floors as an RA, where she found a passion for empowering women.

“As I took harder classes I would come home and be able to apply and share what I learned with my girls,” she said.

In a setting where many different beliefs, personalities and people exist on a floor Thomas says she’s learned to adapt and accept many different kinds of people.

After graduation Thomas will work at University Presbyterian, coming alongside their high school program.

“It’s practice, ­­ it’s practicality,” she adds about communal living. “For the rest of my life I will be put in spaces where I get to choose who I live with, but I’ve learned so much from this community.”

But beyond her roles in student and residence life at SPU, she learned from experience.

June 5, 2014 marks the middle of Thomas’ college career. She says the events were transformative of the way she views faith, friends and grief.

“I started struggling a lot with what it means to grieve and be mad at God [after June 5],”

Thomas said. She was invited by professors and peers to learn how to navigate that struggle in the face of loss.

“The story of what we experienced as a school shows the months and the years following that have made me personally stronger in relationships, life experiences and ultimately faith,” she added.

Wrestling with God, faith and community led to reconciliation, which Thomas has also been thankful to struggle with in the context of her position and in her education.

She admires the professors who are diligently working with students and challenging them in this light.

“Reconciliation is a hard frontier to navigate,” Thomas said. “There’s a much bigger context to navigate beyond comfortability and what we know.”

This frontier is one that she hopes to nurture in her experiences beyond college.

As she prepares to leave SPU, Thomas has aspirations in this direction. Applying her educational ministry in her position at University Presbyterian, Thomas will be practicing what she has learned. But beyond that she looks farther ahead in the future.

“I’ve been blessed to have parents who challenge me,” she said. “They’ve always asked me, ‘Why can’t you serve?’ and ‘Where will you serve?’ before telling me to go get ‘em,” she added.

Thomas plans to attend seminary in the future and to serve as a pastor in some context.

“Finding the exact direction of this calling will come with time,” she said. “I think God has a plan but I think his plan, too, is that we are called to be unique people who follow different paths.”

“I’ve learned that you get to choose what you want to do and it’s worth following those things,” she said, pausing to greet a couple of girls who walk by her open door with their affectionate “Hi Mom!”

This interruption was an appropriate precursor to her finished thought.

“I’ve learned that you get to choose who you become­­ as a lover of people, as a Christ follower.”