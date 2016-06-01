Celebrating heritage with graduating class

Guests ate food, mingled and listened to rap gospel music in Upper Gwinn.

More than 30 guests attended the Second Annual African-American heritage hosted by Black Student Union. The event celebrated African-American art and culture through live performances as well as congratulating black senior students who will be graduating this June.

Co-president of Black Student Union , Kymbreanna Elliott, noted BSU’s accomplishment of receiving the SPU Club of the Year award.

“We came here to celebrate our accomplishment,” Elliott said.

Senior Nakaira Petty spoke at the event, representing the graduating seniors. Her speech prompted a special emotional response from Petty.

“I’m getting emotional because I’m the first in my family to graduate,” Petty said.

Petty went on to encourage other people to find what they love and go for it.

The event continued as director of the John Perkins Center and Advisor of BSU Tali Hairston asked everyone to walk around and have conversation with a senior graduating this year.

Senior Cierra Cooper is excited but nervous as she thinks about graduation.

“It’s not something they can do differently, it’s what they can embrace, SPU does a really good job on support cultural clubs,” Cooper says when addressing the question about what SPU can do differently.

While mingling, participants also enjoyed the beautiful and creative art on the table at the end of the room.

Ink watercolor artist Melissa Caldwell Cardomon felt honored to be invited and showcase her art at the event.

“[I was] invited here by Kymbreanna and Black Student Union to showcase my art… which is amazing. This club is built on excellent people … they never let anything strike them down,” Caldwell says.

Caldwell is a junior education major and drawing is her hobby. She says that her art is emotional as she can complete a painting in one day or under ten minutes. For Caldwell, coming to know this art was a journey.

“I’m a self-taught artist, [before] I never thought about art as anything more than drawing a stick figure,” Caldwell says. “But even if you have never been encouraged to be an artist or to discover art as your passion, you can still do it.”

Next year’s Vice President of Ministries, Shongi Motsi, sang an a cappella song that left the audience in awe. The crowd gave a loud applause after Motsi’s performance came to an end.

The evening ended with Tali Hairston’s contribution. Hairston contributed to the event with a speech while his wife, Crystal Hairston, sang.

The event ended as seniors went onto the stage to have a group picture.

President Dan Martin and his wife also came to enjoy the festivities and stayed until the end of the event.

“This is wonderful, it’s a great building community event and a great way to honor graduating seniors,” Martin says.