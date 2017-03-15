During this week’s Senate meeting, measures for a pay increase for student leaders, a leadership event at a Mariners game, and a Sounders FC College Night were passed. The pay increase for coordinator positions will rise 0.1%, and 0.3% next year, with the money for the increases coming from non allocated funds that total $4,659.40. […]
BREAKING: NCAA releases report on SPU infractions
SPU Athletics to face two-year probationary period
The NCAA announced Friday morning the specific sanctions faced by SPU Athletics as a result of self-reported rules violations associated with its women’s soccer program. As published on the SPU Athletics website, the NCAA Committee on Infractions assessed penalties against SPU and the former head coach of women’s soccer, including a two-year probationary period for […]
Camaraderie at Seattle Cup event
SPU hosts annual intercollegiate games
It is not every year SPU has the chance to host the intramurals playoff, Seattle Cup, an event that takes place annually for each sport. And this year not only did SPU host, but SPU’s intramural men’s basketball team won with a score of 79 to 50. This past Saturday, March 4, university students from […]
Business, art intersect
Teams design logos, ads at Branded event
Senior Rebecka Julaas thinks Branded is such an important experience for students because it helps foster an understanding of what it takes to create a brand identity. As the AIGA President, she sees value in the event for art students and non-art students alike. On Saturday, March 4, eight teams of SPU students gathered together […]
Trump should set aside his ego
Dinner for journalists significant
President Trump recently announced via Twitter that he will not be attending the annual White House correspondents dinner. The historical dinner, hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association, has taken place since 1921. It has served as a satiric outlet for both sitting presidents and journalists alike. In addition, all proceeds from the lofty ticket […]
Bring back dinner parties
Quality time, conversation as food for the body politic
Remember when everyone thought 2016 was the worst year ever all because of an Alice-in-Wonderland-style election cycle that culminated in the coronation of the preferred candidate of the Ku Klux Klan, along with the death of a thousand celebrities? But then 2017 hit. Already, people from all minority groups, especially undocumented immigrants, are beginning to […]
Falcons place fourth and sixth at meet
Track and field claim top spots in events at Ed Boitano/Puget Sound Invitational
Although not competing as a full squad, the men’s and women’s track teams put forth a valiant effort in their first outdoor track meet of the season. Leading the Falcons this past Saturday at the Ed Boitano/Puget Sound Invitational in Tacoma was senior Michaella Kahns, first-year Ryleigh Crenshaw and sophomore Emma Lambert. They claimed the […]