BREAKING: NCAA releases report on SPU infractions

SPU Athletics to face two-year probationary period

The NCAA announced Friday morning the specific sanctions faced by SPU Athletics as a result of self-reported rules violations associated with its women’s soccer program. As published on the SPU Athletics website, the NCAA Committee on Infractions assessed penalties against SPU and the former head coach of women’s soccer, including a two-year probationary period for […]

Business, art intersect

Teams design logos, ads at Branded event

Senior Rebecka Julaas thinks Branded is such an important experience for students because it helps foster an understanding of what it takes to create a brand identity. As the AIGA President, she sees value in the event for art students and non-art students alike. On Saturday, March 4, eight teams of SPU students gathered together […]

Trump should set aside his ego

Dinner for journalists significant

President Trump recently announced via Twitter that he will not be attending the annual White House correspondents dinner. The historical dinner, hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association, has taken place since 1921. It has served as a satiric outlet for both sitting presidents and journalists alike. In addition, all proceeds from the lofty ticket […]

Bring back dinner parties

Quality time, conversation as food for the body politic

Remember when everyone thought 2016 was the worst year ever all because of an Alice-in-Wonderland-style election cycle that culminated in the coronation of the preferred candidate of the Ku Klux Klan, along with the death of a thousand celebrities? But then 2017 hit. Already, people from all minority groups, especially undocumented immigrants, are beginning to […]

Falcons place fourth and sixth at meet

Track and field claim top spots in events at Ed Boitano/Puget Sound Invitational

Although not competing as a full squad, the men’s and women’s track teams put forth a valiant effort in their first outdoor track meet of the season. Leading the Falcons this past Saturday at the Ed Boitano/Puget Sound Invitational in Tacoma was senior Michaella Kahns, first-year Ryleigh Crenshaw and sophomore Emma Lambert. They claimed the […]